How to watch Charlotte vs Atlanta United match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Charlotte vs Atlanta United on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Charlotte vs Atlanta United
|WHAT
|MLS 2026 season
|WHEN
|8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT • Wednesday, July 22, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, FS1, FOX Deportes and Hulu + Live TV
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Charlotte FC and Atlanta United renew their rivalry in a matchup with major implications for both clubs. Charlotte enters the contest sitting on 21 points and holding a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but with several teams close behind, dropping points could quickly put that position at risk.
Atlanta United, meanwhile, has struggled through an underwhelming campaign and sits second from the bottom of the conference with just 11 points. A victory would provide a much-needed boost as the Five Stripes try to close the gap and keep their postseason hopes within reach.
Details on how to watch
Apple TV
is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Charlotte vs Atlanta United and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV
is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.