Vinicius and Real Madrid reportedly not close to extending expiring contract

Vinicius Jr.‘s future at Real Madrid continues to be one of the biggest storylines surrounding the club, as the two sides are still not close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension despite ongoing talks.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Real Madrid are willing to increase Vinicius’ net salary up to €20 million net ($22.8 million) per year from the current figure of €15 million ($17.1 million). Even with that improved offer, the two sides are still not close to reaching an agreement.

The conflict between both sides is not directly about the salary, as the outlet reports that Vinicius wants a renewal fee that would place his salary level alongside Kylian Mbappé as the highest earner on the team, something the club may not be ready to do.

Contract situation

Vinicius joined Real Madrid in July 2018 after completing his move from Flamengo. Since then, he has developed into one of the club’s biggest stars, winning multiple major trophies and becoming one of the faces of the team.

A story of success like this would usually end with a contract renewal, as Vinicius has been a key player for Real Madrid. However, the issue could be that the room for negotiation is not as wide because of the current situation between the player and the club.

see also ‘I apologize’: Vinícius addresses Brazil’s World Cup elimination

The issue for Real Madrid is that Vinicius’ current contract extension tied his future to the club until June 2027. With one year remaining on the agreement, which also includes a €1 billion release clause, the player could sign a pre-contract with another club in January and leave as a free agent in the summer.

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Vinicius’ facial procedure

Away from the contract talks, Vinicius has also made headlines after undergoing facial harmonization during his vacation in Brazil. The cosmetic procedure drew attention on social media after photos of his new appearance surfaced before the start of preseason. This should not affect his availability with Real Madrid.