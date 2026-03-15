Lionel Messi issues 6-word message to Inter Miami academy products after MLS game against Charlotte

Lionel Messi was the most notable absentee in Inter Miami‘s last MLS match against Charlotte FC, with the Argentine star being rested ahead of the midweek Champions Cup clash against Nashville SC. Still, Messi found a way to show his connection to the club by sending a six-word message to the Inter Miami academy players who featured in the game.

With the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup representing the team’s primary objective, head coach Javier Mascherano took the opportunity to rotate his squad against Charlotte, keeping an eye on the second leg against Nashville. At Bank of America Stadium, the Herons lined up with an alternative lineup, with Messi and Rodrigo De Paul not even named among the substitutes.

In a game where goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo emerged as the standout performer with five saves, neither Charlotte nor Inter Miami could find the net, and the match ended in a goalless draw. Nevertheless, Mascherano, who was shown a red card late in the game, used the occasion to hand minutes to fringe players, including Luis Suárez, as well as a group of academy graduates making their mark at the senior level.

Inter Miami celebrated the occasion on Instagram, spotlighting seven academy products who earned a place in the first-team squad. “Seven Academy products on the field last night. A proud moment for our club,” the caption read, accompanying a photo of Noah Allen, Ian Fray, Alexander Shaw, Daniel Pinter, Santiago Morales, Ezequiel Abadía-Reda and David Ruiz.

The post caught the attention of Messi, who was resting in Miami and took the opportunity to congratulate the group. “Un orgullo enorme, felicitaciones a todos!” (“An immense pride, congratulations to everyone!“) he commented on Inter Miami’s post, offering a warm show of support to the young players who had worked their way up from the club’s reserve side.

see also Lionel Messi matches Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 56-game MLS mark but outshines him in goals with Inter Miami

Of the seven, Allen, Fray, Pinter, Morales and Ruiz started the match, while Shaw and Abadía-Reda came off the bench. Notably, Pinter, Shaw and Abadía-Reda made their MLS debuts after taking part in their first preseason with the senior squad in 2026, underlining the growing role the academy pipeline will play in the club’s long-term development.

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Messi set to return against Nashville

The news of Messi’s absence from the Charlotte game only emerged shortly before kickoff, raising a few eyebrows, not so much over the decision itself but over the timing of the announcement. With that match now behind them, Inter Miami are set to welcome several key players back into the fold for the Nashville fixture.

The Herons will host the Boys in Gold on Wednesday, March 18, in what is expected to be the final event at Chase Stadium before the club transitions to the new Miami Freedom Park. With the first leg ending in a 0-0 draw last week, Messi, who is expected to return to the starting lineup, will be aiming to deliver the decisive moment that sends Inter Miami into the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.