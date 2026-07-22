Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Ochoa announces retirement after a 22-year career: How many games did he play compared to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Guillermo Ochoa, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Getty ImagesGuillermo Ochoa, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Guillermo Ochoa announced his retirement this week, closing out a 22-year professional career at 41 years old that saw him become one of the most recognizable goalkeepers in the sport. The Mexican made his professional debut for Club America on February 15, 2004, stopping in for a 3-2 win over Monterrey at the Azteca at just 18 years old.

That same year also marked the beginning of another legendary career, as Lionel Messi made his first-team debut for Barcelona on October 16, 2004, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 win at 17 years old.

Both players, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, would go on to define more than two decades of the sport, culminating in a shared piece of World Cup history at the 2026 tournament.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Given the length of their careers, comparing sheer volume of matches played puts Ochoa’s longevity into perspective, even against two of the most durable players the sport has ever seen.

Guillermo Ochoa #13 of Mexico is tossed into the air by his teammates. (Getty Images)

Guillermo Ochoa #13 of Mexico is tossed into the air by his teammates. (Getty Images)

Ronaldo leads the trio by a wide margin, having featured in roughly 1,330 official matches for club and country. Messi isn’t far off the pace either, sitting at close to 1,164 appearances across his time with Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami and Argentina.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo made more World Cup history despite Portugal’s last-16 exit: Every record he broke at the 2026 tournament

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo made more World Cup history despite Portugal’s last-16 exit: Every record he broke at the 2026 tournament

Ochoa’s total, by contrast, sits at around 942 official appearances across his career, split between spells at Club America, Ajaccio, Malaga, Granada, Standard Liege, Salernitana, AVS and AEL Limassol, along with his time with the Mexican national team.

The record that ties all three together

Despite the gap in appearances, Ochoa, Messi and Ronaldo are bound by a shared achievement no other player has matched: all three became the only players in history to feature in six different World Cup editions, a run that stretches from 2006 through 2026.

Where the trio differs is in playing time across those tournaments, with Ochoa featuring far less regularly than the other two, but his mere presence across six editions of the tournament was enough to place him in a category previously thought impossible to reach.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why FIFA reversed course to award Guillermo Ochoa the same special World Cup ‘Legacy’ patch as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Why FIFA reversed course to award Guillermo Ochoa the same special World Cup ‘Legacy’ patch as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Mexican shot-stopper's historic campaign took a sudden swerve when an unexpected FIFA ruling on a special accolade capped off his tournament with a memorable and deeply emotional highlight.

‘Memo Ochoa’s night’: Emotional Javier Aguirre reacts as Mexican keeper matches Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup record

‘Memo Ochoa’s night’: Emotional Javier Aguirre reacts as Mexican keeper matches Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup record

Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa has matched Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the most World Cup call-ups in history, drawing high praise from Mexico manager Javier Aguirre.

Guillermo Ochoa reflects on making World Cup history alongside Ronaldo and Messi: ‘It’s something difficult to imagine’

Guillermo Ochoa reflects on making World Cup history alongside Ronaldo and Messi: ‘It’s something difficult to imagine’

Guillermo Ochoa reflected on joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players in soccer history to make six World Cup rosters: "It's something difficult to imagine."

Why aren’t Guillermo Ochoa and Santiago Gimenez starting for Mexico vs South Africa in the 2026 World Cup opening game?

Why aren’t Guillermo Ochoa and Santiago Gimenez starting for Mexico vs South Africa in the 2026 World Cup opening game?

Guillermo Ochoa and Santiago Gimenez are not part of Mexico’s starting lineup against South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo