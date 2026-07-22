Ochoa announces retirement after a 22-year career: How many games did he play compared to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Guillermo Ochoa announced his retirement this week, closing out a 22-year professional career at 41 years old that saw him become one of the most recognizable goalkeepers in the sport. The Mexican made his professional debut for Club America on February 15, 2004, stopping in for a 3-2 win over Monterrey at the Azteca at just 18 years old.

That same year also marked the beginning of another legendary career, as Lionel Messi made his first-team debut for Barcelona on October 16, 2004, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 win at 17 years old.

Both players, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, would go on to define more than two decades of the sport, culminating in a shared piece of World Cup history at the 2026 tournament.

Given the length of their careers, comparing sheer volume of matches played puts Ochoa’s longevity into perspective, even against two of the most durable players the sport has ever seen.

Guillermo Ochoa #13 of Mexico is tossed into the air by his teammates. (Getty Images)

Ronaldo leads the trio by a wide margin, having featured in roughly 1,330 official matches for club and country. Messi isn’t far off the pace either, sitting at close to 1,164 appearances across his time with Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami and Argentina.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo made more World Cup history despite Portugal’s last-16 exit: Every record he broke at the 2026 tournament

Ochoa’s total, by contrast, sits at around 942 official appearances across his career, split between spells at Club America, Ajaccio, Malaga, Granada, Standard Liege, Salernitana, AVS and AEL Limassol, along with his time with the Mexican national team.

The record that ties all three together

Despite the gap in appearances, Ochoa, Messi and Ronaldo are bound by a shared achievement no other player has matched: all three became the only players in history to feature in six different World Cup editions, a run that stretches from 2006 through 2026.

Where the trio differs is in playing time across those tournaments, with Ochoa featuring far less regularly than the other two, but his mere presence across six editions of the tournament was enough to place him in a category previously thought impossible to reach.

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