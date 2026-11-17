Argentina closes its 2026 calendar on Tuesday against Costa Rica at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba, and once again the national team takes the field without Lionel Messi. The friendly kicks off at 6 p.m. ET and ends the November FIFA window for Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Messi will not be available for this match because he is no longer part of the national team. The captain announced his retirement on Aug. 31, at 39, and said goodbye to the home crowd on Oct. 6 at the Monumental, in a 3-0 win over Benin.

The first test without him on the pitch did not leave good impressions. Argentina lost 2-1 to Uruguay at La Bombonera on Friday, in a stadium with plenty of empty seats, something that may be linked to the captain’s departure.

Alexis Mac Allister was one of those who addressed the situation after the match, and he acknowledged that Messi’s absence plays a role in the lack of fans. “It’s normal for these things to happen when Leo is no longer here, because in the end he’s the best in the world and there were people who came to see him,” he explained.

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Argentina now has a chance to turn the page on a difficult week. A win over Costa Rica would let Scaloni’s squad close 2026 on a positive note and ease the doubts left by the loss to Uruguay, in the first matches of a new era without Messi.

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Argentina’s confirmed lineup: Emiliano Martinez returns for Scaloni

see also Lionel Scaloni opens the door for Lionel Messi to join Argentina’s coaching staff for the 2030 World Cup

Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Emiliano Martinez will return to the starting lineup against Costa Rica and warned that there will be several changes compared to the team that started against Uruguay.

The goalkeeper is the only confirmed starter so far, but the probable lineup in Cordoba would be: Martinez; Agustin Giay, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina, Roman Vega; Enzo Fernandez, Maximo Perrone, Alexis Mac Allister; Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez and Gianluca Prestianni.

The biggest changes come at the back and in the attack. Martinez will replace Geronimo Rulli in goal, while Vega is taking the left-back spot, and Perrone joins the front line in place of Exequiel Palacios.

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Costa Rica’s probable lineup: Patrick Sequeira; Kenay Myrie, Juan Pablo Vargas, Francisco Calvo, Joseph Mora; Roan Wilson, Carlos Mora, Douglas Lopez, Andrey Soto; Josimar Alcocer and Manfred Ugalde.