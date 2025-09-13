Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Joao Pedro of Chelsea
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesJoao Pedro of Chelsea
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brentford vs Chelsea on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Brentford vs Chelsea
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, September 13, 2025
WHERE USA Network, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Chelsea head into their clash with Brentford riding strong momentum after collecting seven points from their first three matches, a run that has them sitting in second place just two points back of league-leading Liverpool, the only side still perfect this season.

The Blues will be aiming to keep pace at the top, but Brentford, sitting on three points from three games, see this as a chance to turn things around and begin their climb up the table, with the home crowd backing them to deliver a sharper performance.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Brentford vs Chelsea and tons more Premier League games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Advertisement
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Chelsea charged with 74 breaches: What sanctions could the FA impose?

Chelsea charged with 74 breaches: What sanctions could the FA impose?

With the Football Association charging Chelsea with 74 rule breaches, questions have been raised about the potential sanctions the London club could face.

Chelsea setback with Delap injury could derail Bayern Munich’s Nicolas Jackson signing

Chelsea setback with Delap injury could derail Bayern Munich’s Nicolas Jackson signing

Following Liam Delap’s injury, Chelsea may block Nicolas Jackson’s move to Bayern Munich.

Christian Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star as AC Milan reportedly agree €42 million transfer

Christian Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star as AC Milan reportedly agree €42 million transfer

AC Milan have reportedly reached an agreement to sign a Premier League star to partner with Christian Pulisic in attack.

Will Neymar be in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad? Carlo Ancelotti responds with stern nine-word warning to Santos star

Will Neymar be in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad? Carlo Ancelotti responds with stern nine-word warning to Santos star

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has delivered a powerful statement that could define Neymar’s international future.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo