Will Neymar be in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad? Carlo Ancelotti responds with stern nine-word warning to Santos star

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has delivered a powerful statement that could define Neymar’s international future. With the 2026 World Cup less than a year away, the veteran coach made it clear that one of Brazil’s biggest stars is not automatically guaranteed a ticket to soccer’s biggest stage. Instead, the former Real Madrid boss has set a very specific condition that Neymar must meet — a nine-word warning that could be decisive for the forward’s career.

Since taking charge of Brazil earlier this year, Ancelotti has made several bold calls — none more dramatic than leaving Neymar out of his squads for both the June and September international breaks. The 33-year-old has not played for the Selecao since October 2023, when he suffered a serious ACL injury that derailed his season and forced him out of competitive action for months.

Since returning to boyhood club Santos, Neymar has produced flashes of his trademark brilliance, scoring six goals and providing three assists, but his performances have been inconsistent. The low point came when he was seen in tears after the Peixe’s 6-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama, a result that highlighted how far he still is from peak form.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Ancelotti made his stance crystal clear: “We are not going to observe how Neymar plays, obviously. Everyone knows his talent. In modern football, to take advantage of his talent, the player has to be in good physical condition.”

Those nine words — “the player has to be in good physical condition” — underline the coach’s key demand. The 66-year-old added, “If he is in his best physical condition, he will have no problems being in the national team. Everyone wants Neymar in the national team in good physical condition. I spoke with him, and I said, ‘You have time to prepare in the best way to be there and help the team try to do their best in the World Cup.’”

Where would Neymar play as per Ancelotti?

Interestingly, Ancelotti also offered insight into how he plans to use Neymar should he make the final squad. “I spoke with him … Everything is clear, the idea remains the same,” the Italian coach said. “He can’t play on the outside because modern football needs forwards who have physical quality; it’s very important. He can play as an attacking midfielder without problems.”

Neymar Jr. of Brazil

This indicates that Neymar, once one of the most electrifying wingers in the game, would now be deployed centrally — either as a false nine or attacking midfielder, where his playmaking and vision can be maximized without demanding constant sprints up and down the flanks.

