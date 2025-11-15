Trending topics:
How to watch Brazil vs Senegal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brazil vs Senegal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Brazil vs Senegal
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT • Saturday, November 15, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Brazil and Senegal square off in a marquee FIFA window clash that promises high-level talent and plenty of intrigue, with the Seleção looking to reassert its trademark punch after an uneven stretch and Senegal arriving as one of Africa’s most battle-tested and confident contenders.

Brazil aims to fine-tune its rhythm ahead of the next World Cup, leaning on a deep pool of difference-makers, while Senegal counters with a veteran core built for big moments and eager to keep rolling toward a breakthrough run. Don’t miss this matchup.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Brazil vs Senegal and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
