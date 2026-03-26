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How to watch Bolivia vs Suriname match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Ramiro Vaca of Bolivia
© Justin Casterline/Getty ImagesRamiro Vaca of Bolivia
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bolivia vs Suriname on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Bolivia vs Suriname
WHAT FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Thursday, March 26, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, Peacock Premium, Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX One and Telemundo Deportes Ahora
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Everything is at stake as an in-form Suriname squad looks to continue its rise against a Bolivia team determined to rewrite its history, with a coveted World Cup berth hanging in the balance. Suriname has turned heads throughout CONCACAF qualifying, shedding its underdog label and building real momentum ahead of this showdown.

Meanwhile, Bolivia arrives with renewed belief as it hunts for a long-awaited return to the global stage—its first since USA 1994 and fourth appearance overall. With both sides eyeing a milestone achievement, expect a tense, high-stakes battle where one nation moves a step closer to history—make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Bolivia vs Suriname and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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