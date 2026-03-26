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Italy vs Northern Ireland LIVE Updates: UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers clash kicks off at New Balance Arena (0-0)

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Moise Kean of Italy and Conor Bradley of Northern Ireland.
© Stuart Franklin/Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesMoise Kean of Italy and Conor Bradley of Northern Ireland.

Italy are one of the most historic national teams in FIFA World Cup history, having won four editions. However, they are not living their best present, failing to overcome Norway in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. For this reason, Gli Azzurri face Northern Ireland in the playoffs, seeking their place in the final stage and to secure their spot in the 2026 edition.

Although Northern Ireland are not one of UEFA’s strongest national teams, they have proven to be quite solid defensively. In addition, coach Michael O’Neil relies on a strong midfield, which could make things difficult for Italy. However, they haven’t qualified for a World Cup in 40 years, so a victory over Gli Azzurri would be quite a surprise.

Unlike the previous years, Italy face serious doubts on their sporting project. Not only did they fire Luciano Spalletti just a few months before the tournament, but they also brought in Gennaro Gattuso with only a few months to make a difference. However, they have players like Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco, Mateo Retegui and Moise Kean who can make a difference. In addition, they have the quality to turn the game around from the bench.

Both Italy and Northern Ireland employ a fairly similar tactical approach, with a solid midfield looking to shift the play. However, coach Gattuso counts on Dimarco and Matteo Politano, who can make a difference on the counterattack. With them, they can exploit gaps in the defense, looking for Kean and Retegui, who offer greater scoring ability than their opponents.

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12' - Italy's midfield dominates with an unexpected role (0-0)

Although Italy have a fairly dominant midfield, they haven’t stood out in these early minutes of play. Coach Gennaro Gattuso has decided to have Matteo Politano and Federico Dimarco lead the attack, using speed and crosses into the box. For their part, Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Barella are looking to contribute offensively, but only in the final third, as they quickly drop back to cut off Northern Ireland’s advances.

8' - Italy looks to dominate with counterattack and aerieal play (0-0)

Italy are already posing a threat on the counterattack and through aerial play. In the few minutes of play so far, they have earned three corner kicks, both resulting from crosses by Federico Dimarco. Sandro Tonili even missed a key opportunity when he failed to connect with a loose ball in the box.

5'- Italy and Northern Ireland chase offensive impact in different ways (0-0)

As expected, Italy and Northern Ireland have set a fairly fast pace. While Gli Azzurri are looking to create space on the wings and play long balls, coach Michael O’Neil’s team is trying to break through by passing through the midfield of coach Gattuso’s side on the counterattack, with Isaac Price playing a key role in these opening minutes.

0'- The match has kicked off!

Italy vs Northern Ireland UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers clash is already underway at New Balance Arena!

You can watch the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers playoffs clash live on FUBO here.

Italy could set unwanted World Cup record in case they are defeated today

While Italy stand as a historic national side, they are not enjoying their best present. Not only did they fail to secure direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but they could also become the first World Cup-winning nation to miss three consecutive tournaments.

After missing the 2018 and 2022 editions, Italy could record a third straight absence if they are defeated by Northern Ireland. As it is a knockout stage, they would have no chance to overturn the result and would be eliminated.

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How Italy’s win, draw, or loss against Northern Ireland today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

After a rather inconsistent performance in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, Italy face Northern Ireland today. Although most national teams securing their spot through the group stage, Italy and Northern Ireland failed to do so. For this reason, they face each other in a single-leg knockout stage, meaning there must be a definitive winner. With this in mind, any result will impact the playoffs, so we will analyze the three possible scenarios.

Why is Italy vs Northern Ireland game being played at New Balance Arena?

Throughout the history of Italy’s matches, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has pointed to San Siro as its official venue. Not only is it a traditional ground, but it has also enjoyed strong support over the years. However, coach Gennaro Gattuso has explicitly requested that the match vs. Northern Ireland national team be played at New Balance Arena.

“I chose the stadium. I want to thank the President and Buffon for letting me decide. I believe that when you go to a 60,000-seat stadium like San Siro, there are Inter and Milan fans, and they might start booing after a few wrong passes. Playing in a smaller stadium will likely give us a better atmosphere. They did so in my first game as Italy’s coach... We hope to create a real cauldron-like atmosphere and that we haven’t messed things up,” Gattuso said.

In light of this, Atalanta Bergamo’s New Balance Arena will be the official venue for today’s game. With only a limited capacity of 23,439 fans, they decided to bolster a tense environment for the rival, while losing nearly 40.000 fans compared to San Siro.

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Northern Ireland announce the starting lineup vs. Italy

Although they aren't the favorites to win today, Northern Ireland have decided to field their strongest lineup, hoping for a historic victory over Italy—a feat they haven't achieved in 68 years. Given their offensive struggles, they've decided to start Jamie Donley as striker, hoping to give the team a boost.

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Italy announce the starting lineup vs. Northern Ireland

Looking to seal the deal, Italy have decided to field their strongest lineup, as Sandro Tonali, Moise Kean, and Riccardo Calafiori have returned to the squad. With this, coach Gennaro Gattuso is making few changes to his usual starting eleven, aiming for a solid performance with Mateo Retegui in the striker spot.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

Italy vs Northern Ireland game is set to start at 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT.

You can watch the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers playoffs clash live on FUBO here.

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Italy and Northern Ireland face each other in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Italy and Northern Ireland in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers clash at New Balance Arena. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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