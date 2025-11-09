Trending topics:
Liga Profesional Argentina
How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina

By Leonardo Herrera

Exequiel Zeballos of Boca Juniors
© German Adrasti/Getty ImagesExequiel Zeballos of Boca Juniors
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Boca Juniors vs River Plate
WHAT Liga Profesional Argentina
WHEN 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT • Sunday, November 9, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz and TyC Sports Internacional
Match Overview

The stage is set for another electrifying chapter of Argentina’s biggest soccer rivalry as Boca Juniors and River Plate meet in the latest edition of El Superclasico. Both teams have already punched their tickets to the final stage, but there’s still plenty on the line with form, bragging rights, and national pride at stake.

Boca have hit their stride with solid performances in recent weeks, while River arrive looking to regain their rhythm after a string of uneven results. Yet, when these two heavyweights share the pitch, history has shown that anything can happen. Don’t miss a moment of the action when El Superclasico takes center stage once again.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
