How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Boca Juniors vs River Plate WHAT Liga Profesional Argentina WHEN 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT • Sunday, November 9, 2025 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz and TyC Sports Internacional STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stage is set for another electrifying chapter of Argentina’s biggest soccer rivalry as Boca Juniors and River Plate meet in the latest edition of El Superclasico. Both teams have already punched their tickets to the final stage, but there’s still plenty on the line with form, bragging rights, and national pride at stake.

Boca have hit their stride with solid performances in recent weeks, while River arrive looking to regain their rhythm after a string of uneven results. Yet, when these two heavyweights share the pitch, history has shown that anything can happen. Don’t miss a moment of the action when El Superclasico takes center stage once again.

With Fubo, you can watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

