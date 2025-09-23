UEFA opens case against Simeone and Liverpool after controversies on Champions League matchday

A dramatic Champions League opener between Liverpool and Atlético Madrid didn’t just provide goal-mouth action; it’s triggered disciplinary action. Following the match, UEFA has launched an investigation into various incidents, including the red card shown to Atlético coach Diego Simeone and reports of objects thrown from the crowd.

Although the full sanctions haven’t been announced, Atlético are bracing for a likely one-match ban for Simeone, plus a possible fine. The match, which ended 3-2 in favor of Liverpool, featured a stoppage-time winner from Virgil van Dijk, sparking both jubilation and controversy.

The game at Anfield started off in emphatic fashion for Liverpool. Within the first six minutes, they were up 2-0, thanks to early goals from Andy Robertson (a deflected free kick) and Mohamed Salah.

However, Atlético fought back. Marcos Llorente scored just before halftime to make it 2-1 and then struck again in the 81st minute with a stunning volley (with a slight deflection) to level the match. It seemed like the game was heading toward a draw.

The Atletico Madrid coach will have to serve his suspension during Champions League matches.

But in the 92nd minute, Virgil van Dijk headed in the winning goal for Liverpool from a corner, securing a dramatic 3-2 win. Immediately after that goal, emotions boiled over, bringing the technical area and stands into focus.

Simeone’s red card and aftermath

Right after Van Dijk’s goal, Simeone was involved in an altercation with a fan sitting just behind the Atlético bench. He got into a heated exchange, had to be restrained by stewards, and was shown a direct red card by referee Maurizio Mariani for “unsporting conduct.” UEFA’s match report described it broadly as such.

Simeone later acknowledged that his behavior was unjustifiable, though he claimed he’d been subjected to verbal abuse throughout the match (he said for “90 minutes”) from fans behind the bench. He expressed frustration but admitted he also bears some responsibility for reacting.

Disciplinary measures in sight

The disciplinary file at UEFA includes both Simeone and Liverpool. For Simeone, the expected punishment is a one-match touchline ban, likely to be served in Atlético’s next Champions League home game against Eintracht Frankfurt. There may also be a monetary fine.

For Liverpool, the matter revolves around crowd behavior. The report mentions objects thrown from the stands during the match. Those actions could lead to fines or other stadium sanctions, depending on how serious UEFA deems the violations.

There’s also an allegation (still under review) that Atlético’s nutritionist, David Lagos, spat at a fan during the chaos. UEFA is investigating that aspect as well.