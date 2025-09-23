Trending topics:
Coppa Italia
How to watch AC Milan vs Lecce in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Coppa Italia

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch AC Milan vs Lecce on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO AC Milan vs Lecce
WHAT Coppa Italia
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, September 23, 2025
WHERE Paramount+
Match Overview

One of the standout matchups in the Coppa Italia’s second round brings AC Milan against Lecce, with both clubs entering under very different circumstances. Milan have opened the season strong, winning three of their first four matches to sit near the top of the Serie A table.

Meanwhile, Lecce have managed just one point across the same stretch and sit at the bottom after already falling once to the Rossoneri. Still, the cup carries its own weight, and with neither team competing in Europe this year, the Coppa Italia offers a critical opportunity for both sides to make a deep run.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
