Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Orlando City vs. Inter Miami in Florida derby 2026 MLS

Orlando City host Inter Miami for Matchday 2 of the 2026 Major League Soccer season Sunday at Exploria Stadium. With the first Florida derby of the campaign on tap, fans are eager to see Lionel Messi back in action.

The Lions enter the match after a disappointing home opener against the New York Red Bulls, a 2-1 result in which the visitors dictated play with 13 shots on target, forcing goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau into a standout performance that prevented a heavier defeat. Following the departures of Alex Freeman and Rodrigo Schlegel, Orlando are counting on young Brazilians and newcomers Tiago, Luis Otávio, and Iago Teodoro to emerge as key contributors.

On the other side, Inter Miami head into their second official match of the season after a humbling 3-0 road loss to Los Angeles FC in a record-setting MLS clash. The Herons bounced back with a win Thursday against Independiente del Valle and will aim to carry that momentum into a game with points at stake.

Is Lionel Messi playing vs. Orlando City?

Lionel Messi is expected to start Sunday’s Florida derby. The Argentine star featured in the second half of Thursday’s friendly against Independiente del Valle where he scored from the penalty spot, and after dealing with an injury prior to the season, completed Saturday’s training session and is available for selection.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami scoring a penalty against Independiente del Valle.

Interestingly, this will mark his fifth meeting with Orlando City but only his third in MLS play. Messi missed one Florida derby in each of 2023, 2024, and 2025, appearing in just two league matches against the Lions, where he has split results with one win and one loss and will look to tilt that record in his favor.

Projected lineups for Orlando City and Inter Miami

Orlando City’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Maxime Crepeau; Griffin Dorsey, David Brekalo, Nolan Miller, Adrian Marin; Braian Ojeda, Colin Guske; Marco Pasalic, Martin Ojeda, Tiago Souza; Duncan McGuire.

Head coach: Oscar Pareja.

Inter Miami’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Maxi Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo de Paul, David Ayala; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia; German Berterame.

Head coach: Javier Mascherano.