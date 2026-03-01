Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Orlando City vs. Inter Miami in Florida derby 2026 MLS

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Mariana Bazo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Orlando City host Inter Miami for Matchday 2 of the 2026 Major League Soccer season Sunday at Exploria Stadium. With the first Florida derby of the campaign on tap, fans are eager to see Lionel Messi back in action.

The Lions enter the match after a disappointing home opener against the New York Red Bulls, a 2-1 result in which the visitors dictated play with 13 shots on target, forcing goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau into a standout performance that prevented a heavier defeat. Following the departures of Alex Freeman and Rodrigo Schlegel, Orlando are counting on young Brazilians and newcomers Tiago, Luis Otávio, and Iago Teodoro to emerge as key contributors.

On the other side, Inter Miami head into their second official match of the season after a humbling 3-0 road loss to Los Angeles FC in a record-setting MLS clash. The Herons bounced back with a win Thursday against Independiente del Valle and will aim to carry that momentum into a game with points at stake.

Is Lionel Messi playing vs. Orlando City?

Lionel Messi is expected to start Sunday’s Florida derby. The Argentine star featured in the second half of Thursday’s friendly against Independiente del Valle where he scored from the penalty spot, and after dealing with an injury prior to the season, completed Saturday’s training session and is available for selection.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami scoring a penalty against Independiente del Valle.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami scoring a penalty against Independiente del Valle.

Interestingly, this will mark his fifth meeting with Orlando City but only his third in MLS play. Messi missed one Florida derby in each of 2023, 2024, and 2025, appearing in just two league matches against the Lions, where he has split results with one win and one loss and will look to tilt that record in his favor.

Advertisement
Antoine Griezmann’s MLS move to Orlando City in doubt after Atletico Madrid’s executive comments

see also

Antoine Griezmann’s MLS move to Orlando City in doubt after Atletico Madrid’s executive comments

Projected lineups for Orlando City and Inter Miami

Orlando City’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Maxime Crepeau; Griffin Dorsey, David Brekalo, Nolan Miller, Adrian Marin; Braian Ojeda, Colin Guske; Marco Pasalic, Martin Ojeda, Tiago Souza; Duncan McGuire.
Head coach: Oscar Pareja.

Inter Miami’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Maxi Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo de Paul, David Ayala; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia; German Berterame.
Head coach: Javier Mascherano.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: FIFA to wait before deciding on Messi’s Argentina vs. Yamal’s Spain 2026 Finalissima postponement

Report: FIFA to wait before deciding on Messi’s Argentina vs. Yamal’s Spain 2026 Finalissima postponement

With Qatar's current situation, FIFA are reportedly set to wait on making a decision over the postponement of the 2026 Finalissima between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Lamine Yamal's Spain.

Lamine Yamal scores first-ever career hat-trick at 18 years and 230 days: When did Lionel Messi score his maiden hat-trick, and how old was he?

Lamine Yamal scores first-ever career hat-trick at 18 years and 230 days: When did Lionel Messi score his maiden hat-trick, and how old was he?

With such milestones inevitably come comparisons to Lionel Messi, the player who defined a generation at Barcelona. The question naturally arises: when did Messi score his first hat-trick, and how old was he?

Lionel Messi’s historic mark and La Liga record fall as Lamine Yamal rewrites history with first hat-trick in Barcelona career

Lionel Messi’s historic mark and La Liga record fall as Lamine Yamal rewrites history with first hat-trick in Barcelona career

On a day that blended inevitability with astonishment, Yamal delivered a performance that not only secured victory for the club but also etched his name into the record books in a way few imagined possible so soon.

Rodrygo Goes drops bombshell take on Neymar Jr’s Brazil spot for 2026 World Cup: ‘There’s not even a discussion’

Rodrygo Goes drops bombshell take on Neymar Jr’s Brazil spot for 2026 World Cup: ‘There’s not even a discussion’

With only a few months left before the 2026 World Cup begins, Neymar Jr. seems somewhat distant from Brazil’s final call-up before the tournament. Amid doubts about his presence, Rodrygo Goes offered unconditional support for the 34-year-old veteran, delivering strong statements.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo