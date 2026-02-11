Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
DFB-Pokal
Comments

How to watch Bayern vs RB Leipzig in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025-2026 DFB-Pokal

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Jonathan Tah of FC Bayern Munich
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesJonathan Tah of FC Bayern Munich
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bayern vs RB Leipzig on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Bayern vs RB Leipzig
WHAT DFB Pokal
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Wednesday, February 11, 2026
WHERE ESPN+
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of the DFB-Pokal’s leading title contenders takes the stage in the quarterfinals as Bayern Munich continue their latest domestic title push. Fueled by a strong current form, Bayern remain a favorite in any competition they enter, but a trip to the semifinals is far from guaranteed.

Standing in their way are RB Leipzig, a side that has endured an inconsistent campaign yet now finds itself with a prime chance to make a statement, knock out the tournament’s top contender, and secure a spot in the final four.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Bayern vs RB Leipzig and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Advertisement
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Manuel Neuer receives career's first-ever red card in Bayern Munich's match against Leverkusen

Manuel Neuer receives career's first-ever red card in Bayern Munich's match against Leverkusen

In Bayern Munich's Round of 16 match against Bayer Leverkusen, legendary German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was shown the first red card of his illustrious career.

Kaiserslautern’s Toure and Ache: Can they deliver Pokal upset?

Kaiserslautern’s Toure and Ache: Can they deliver Pokal upset?

For a brief moment in time, the Olympiastadion is on fire. Flares rocket in and out of the Berlin stadium as red-and-white fire licks the 75,800 seats in the arena. Above the utter joy and chaos on the field and in the stands, a huge Jumbotron reads Deutscher Pokal sieger 1996 – 1. FC Kaiserslautern... […]

Another top team falls victim to third-tier club in German Cup

Another top team falls victim to third-tier club in German Cup

Following two consecutive impressive triumphs against two German giants in the DFB-Pokal, Saarbrücken can no longer be described as a third-tier team. The world was taken aback when Saarbrücken stunned Bayern Munich in the second round with a 2-1 triumph in the last minute of extra time. In a resounding 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt, […]

Christian Pulisic back on Premier League radar as USMNT ace and Milan’s transfer stance emerges ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Christian Pulisic back on Premier League radar as USMNT ace and Milan’s transfer stance emerges ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The American winger, who has been one of the standout performers in Italy this season, remains under contract at San Siro until summer 2027. However, developments behind the scenes have sparked renewed speculation.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo