Bayern Munich faced a tough challenge in the DFB Pokal‘s Round of 16, with Xabi Alonso‘s Bayer Leverkusen as their opponents at the Allianz Arena. However, the home side suffered an unexpected setback when Manuel Neuer was shown a red card for the first time in his illustrious career.

The incident occurred early in the game when Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah played a long ball to Jeremie Frimpong, leaving the Dutch winger one-on-one with the Bayern goalkeeper. Neuer rushed out but misjudged the timing, bringing Frimpong down with a heavy tackle. Referee Harm Osmers had no hesitation in issuing the red card, marking the first such expulsion in Neuer’s career, both for club and country.

According to Transfermarkt, Neuer has made 867 appearances throughout his career, playing for the Germany national team, Schalke 04, and Bayern Munich. He has accumulated 10 yellow cards at Bayern, 7 during his time at Schalke, and now, at the age of 38, has his first-ever red card to his name.

With Neuer sent off, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany made the decision to substitute Leroy Sane for backup goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, who is making just his third appearance for the club.

Germany legend Matthaus criticizes Neuer’s decline

The past year marked a turning point for Manuel Neuer. For the first time in his career at Bayern Munich, he ended a season without a title. In August, the legendary goalkeeper announced his retirement from international duty, leaving behind a legacy that includes Germany’s 2014 World Cup triumph. However, recent comments from Germany legend Lothar Matthaus have cast a critical eye on Neuer’s current form.

“I don’t want to hurt Manuel, but he’s not the team’s pillar at the moment, as he once was,” Matthaus remarked. “He used to anticipate every situation, had a 360-degree vision, and initiated attacks with a key pass. Right now, he can’t offer the defense the security it needs.”

Despite the sharp criticism, Matthaus expressed hope that Neuer will regain his old form. “I hope he’ll find his way back to his best and bring back that confidence,” he said. However, this latest setback highlights a troubling milestone in Neuer’s illustrious career, casting uncertainty over his future.