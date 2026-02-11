Trending topics:
COPA DEL REY
Comments

Coach Flick takes subtle jab at Real Madrid before Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash vs. Atletico Madrid

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona.
Barcelona are on the verge of another final, as they will take on Atletico Madrid this Thursday in the Copa del Rey semifinals. Ahead of that matchup, head coach Hansi Flick delivered a message with a subtle jab at Real Madrid.

During the pre-match press conference against Los Colchoneros, shared by Marca, the coach was asked whether he agreed with those who thought Barcelona had an overly easy path to the semifinals, having not faced any La Liga teams up to that point.

“Ask Real Madrid,” Hansi Flick replied with a smile and a slight shrug, prompting silence in the conference room followed by some laughter from reporters at the German coach’s cheeky response.

Flick was, of course, referring to the fact that Real Madrid had a similar path but still failed to reach the decisive stages of the tournament. They narrowly overcame Talavera, a third-division Spanish team, 3-2, and then were eliminated in the round of 16 by second-tier club Albacete.

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa

Alvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid’s head coach, watches on during the Copa del Rey loss to Albacete.

Barcelona’s path in the 2025-26 Copa del Rey

Beyond Hansi Flick’s remark, which aimed to underscore that any opponent can be dangerous if underestimated, it’s undeniable that Barcelona reached the Copa del Rey semifinals without facing any team even remotely comparable in quality to theirs.

Lewandowski’s potential move to Chicago Fire discussed by Poland teammate and MLS player

Lewandowski’s potential move to Chicago Fire discussed by Poland teammate and MLS player

Their tournament debut came against C.D. Guadalajara, a third-division Spanish team, which they defeated 2-0. In the round of 16, they faced Racing de Santander from the second division, again winning 2-0.

In the quarterfinals, the Blaugranas met Albacete, the team that had eliminated Real Madrid in the previous round. As in that earlier matchup, the second-division club posed a tough challenge for Barcelona, who managed a narrow 2-1 victory.

Barcelona face tough challenge against Atletico Madrid

Those matches against lower-division opponents are now behind them, and Barcelona now face an extremely difficult challenge against Atletico Madrid in the semifinals, which will now be played over two legs. They also know that if they advance to the final, they will face another La Liga team, either Athletic Club or Real Sociedad.

Ahead of Thursday’s first leg against Los Colchoneros at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Flick will have to cope with the absence of Marcus Rashford, sidelined due to a knee issue. At the same time, Raphinha is not at full fitness, leaving questions about who will start on the left wing.

