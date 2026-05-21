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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr crowned champions: Updated 2025–26 Saudi Pro League standings after the final round

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Ronaldo won his first title with Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesRonaldo won his first title with Al Nassr

A dramatic ending was expected for Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr wasted a great opportunity to win the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League against Al Hilal. However, they were able to bounce back and win the title after victory in their final match.

The draw created by Bento’s own goal against Al Hilal in the 98th minute added more suspense to the title race than there should have been after Al Nassr had led the standings for much of the season. That unfortunate play left them with just a two-point margin.

With the competition’s tiebreaker being head-to-head, which favored Al Hilal, only a victory over Damac would seal the title. Especially after Al Hilal started winning their match against Al Fayha early, the pressure was huge. However, Sadio Mané scored first for Al Nassr and Coman later gave them a bigger advantage. Damac then pulled one back, but Ronaldo answered with two goals in a 4-1 victory to restore calm and secure the championship.

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Al Nassr’s campaign

Al Nassr were very worthy champions of the Saudi Pro League after a strong campaign. What made them so fun to watch was their willingness to take risks in many matches, as they were the team with the fewest draws, with just two.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace leads Al Nassr to the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League crown with a 4-1 victory over Damac

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace leads Al Nassr to the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League crown with a 4-1 victory over Damac

Unlike Al Hilal, who did not lose a single match in their entire campaign, Al Nassr dropped points along the way, albeit they did not suffer too many defeats, losing only four times.

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The main part of their title run was how many matches they were able to win, with a total of 28, making them the team that collected three points the most on their way to 86 points in 38 matches.

The goal difference

Throughout their title-winning campaign, it was clear that the attack carried the team, as they were the top scorers with 91 goals. They were not bad defensively either, conceding just 28. That left them with a fantastic +63 goal difference.

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