Emiliano Martinez expected fully fit for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup run despite broken finger

Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez is fresh off capturing the UEFA Europa League title following Aston Villa’s commanding 3-0 victory over Freiburg, a match where he shockingly admitted to playing with a broken finger. However, what initially threatened to become a major crisis for Argentina ahead of the 2026 World Cup appears to be a false alarm.

According to ESPN Argentina national team insider Gustavo Yarroch, Martinez will undergo further medical scans on his hand, but the finger injury will not sideline the goalkeeper or impede his ability to play.

Consequently, Martinez is expected to feature without issue in Aston Villa’s final Premier League match of the season away against Manchester City. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, he will be fully available for Argentina’s upcoming pre-World Cup friendlies and the marquee tournament in North America.

Following the Europa League trophy celebration, Martinez confessed that he actually broke his finger during the pre-match warm-ups. Defying the pain, the Argentine played the full 90 minutes between the posts for Villa, proving crucial in securing the continental silverware.

Tweet placeholder

Scaloni reportedly considering extra goalkeeper for World Cup squad

While Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has yet to officially unveil his provisional roster for the 2026 World Cup, Martinez’s spot as the undisputed starting goalkeeper is set in stone. Nevertheless, ESPN reports suggest that the manager is considering bringing a fourth goalkeeper along with the delegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar opens up on friendship with Lionel Messi ahead of dream 2026 World Cup final between Brazil and Argentina

The player in question is River Plate’s Santiago Beltran, who has showcased remarkable composure and consistency since being promoted to the first team—a rare feat for such a young keeper. In 24 appearances, the 21-year-old prospect has conceded just 15 goals while racking up 12 clean sheets, guiding his team to 15 wins, four draws, and five losses.

Crucially, Scaloni’s intention is to call up Beltran primarily as a training partner to work alongside the senior squad throughout the World Cup campaign, effectively serving as the 27th member of the delegation.

Under official FIFA regulations, final tournament rosters are strictly capped at 26 players, meaning Beltran would only be eligible to enter the official matchday squad if one of the three primary goalkeepers suffers a tournament-ending injury.

Advertisement