Cristiano Ronaldo’s total career goals: How close Al-Nassr’s star is to the historic 1000-goal milestone after scoring in Saudi Pro League title win

Cristiano Ronaldo finally delivered the moment Al-Nassr had been chasing for years as the Riyadh giant defeated Damac to secure the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title. Inside Al-Awwal Park, the atmosphere felt historic long before the final whistle, with supporters knowing they were witnessing another major chapter in Ronaldo’s remarkable career.

The Portuguese superstar once again stepped into the spotlight when his club needed him most. After weeks of pressure, late setbacks, and painful missed opportunities, Al-Nassr responded with the performance that crowned it champion and pushed Ronaldo closer to another landmark that once seemed impossible.

The title race had gone down to the final day after Al-Nassr dramatically dropped points against Al-Hilal the previous week. Jorge Jesus’ side knew there could be no mistakes against a Damac side fighting for survival at the other end of the table.

Instead of freezing under pressure, Ronaldo’s side produced a composed display in front of a packed home crowd. The victory officially sealed the club’s first Saudi Pro League title since the 2018-19 season. It also completed Ronaldo’s long-awaited mission after arriving in Saudi Arabia in winter 2023 with enormous expectations surrounding both him and the league.

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Ronaldo delivers again in the defining moment

Much of the pre-match focus had centered on whether Ronaldo could produce one more decisive contribution in a title-defining clash. The 41-year-old answered in the way he has done throughout his entire career: by finding the net twice when the pressure was at its highest.

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The goal added another chapter to an astonishing scoring story that has stretched across Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr, and the Portugal national team. Even after all these years, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remained the focal point of the Knight of Najd’s attack throughout the campaign.

Before the final round, Ronaldo had already scored 26 Saudi Pro League goals in 29 matches. Although Julian Quinones finished ahead in the Golden Boot race, Ronaldo still ended the season as one of the division’s most decisive players.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

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How close Ronaldo is to 1,000 goals

The latest strike also moved Ronaldo even closer to one of the most extraordinary achievements soccer has ever seen. The Al-Nassr captain now has 973 official senior career goals for club and country after scoring in the title-defining victory.

That means Ronaldo is now just 27 goals away from the historic 1,000-goal milestone, a number once considered impossible in modern soccer. His Saudi Pro League tally has now reached 102 goals, while his overall record for Al-Nassr has reached 129.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC reacts

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The consistency has perhaps been the most remarkable part of his recent run. In fact, Ronaldo scored 15 goals in 19 matches during the 2026 calendar year, proving that age has done little to slow his instinct in front of goal.

With the Saudi Pro League season now finished, CR7 will have to continue that pursuit next season. Still, the way he ended the campaign has only increased the belief that he can eventually become the first player in history to officially reach four digits in career goals.