Cristiano Ronaldo wins another title at 41: Full, updated list of his career trophies

After a long wait, Cristiano Ronaldo finally celebrated his first official title with Al Nassr on Thursday. The club secured the Saudi Pro League trophy after defeating Damac, adding another achievement to the Portuguese forward’s legendary career.

Success had been elusive for CR7 in Saudi Arabia, as he had failed to win an official title since arriving at the club in early 2023. His only previous triumph had been the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, a tournament not officially recognized by FIFA.

That gives special significance to Thursday’s achievement, since it not only represents his first trophy with Al Nassr, but also allows him to maintain an impressive record that very few players can claim: Ronaldo has won at least one title with every club he has played for.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first title came with Sporting CP

Cristiano Ronaldo’s career began with the success that would define the following years. In the only season he played with Sporting CP, he won his first professional trophy by defeating Leixoes in the 2002 Supertaca Candido de Oliveira, the annual competition contested by the winners of Portugal’s top league and domestic cup.

Ronaldo won his first Champions League title with Manchester United in 2008.

Ronaldo’s titles with Manchester United

The major breakthrough in CR7’s career came in 2003, when he left Sporting CP to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs: Manchester United. There, under coach Sir Alex Ferguson, the forward developed into the best player in the world, a status cemented by his 2008 Ballon d’Or win.

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Between 2003 and 2009, Cristiano won 10 trophies with the Red Devils. The most important was the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League title, alongside Premier League crowns in 2007, 2008, and 2009, the 2004 FA Cup, the 2006 and 2009 EFL Cups, the 2007 and 2008 Community Shields, and the 2008 FIFA Club World Cup.

Ronaldo shines with Real Madrid

After starring in England, Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 in a move that helped define an era of soccer through his battles with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi for global supremacy.

With Los Blancos, CR7 scored 450 goals between 2009 and 2018, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer while helping the team win 16 trophies. The most important were the four Champions League titles captured in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Those victories also led to additional honors, including the FIFA Club World Cups in 2014, 2016, and 2017, as well as the UEFA Super Cups in those same years.

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Domestically, Real Madrid enjoyed less success because Barcelona dominated many of the trophies during that era. Even so, the club still won two La Liga titles (2012 and 2017), two Copa del Rey trophies (2011 and 2014), and two Spanish Super Cups (2012 and 2017).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s titles with Juventus

In 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid parted ways, leading to his move to Juventus. There, the forward won the Serie A titles in 2019 and 2020, along with the 2018 and 2020 Supercoppa Italiana and the 2021 Coppa Italia.

Cristiano Ronaldo ends title drought with Al Nassr

After an unsuccessful return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo made the surprising decision in December 2022 to leave Europe for the first time in his career and join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. From that moment, he began a three-and-a-half-year wait for his first official trophy with the club: the Saudi Pro League title won on Thursday.

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Portugal reaches glory with Ronaldo

In addition to his club success, Cristiano Ronaldo has also captured major honors with the Portugal national team. Before CR7’s international debut, Portugal had never won an official trophy. That drought ended with the UEFA Euro 2016 title, followed by the UEFA Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.

All Cristiano Ronaldo trophies

Sporting CP (1)

• 2002 Supertaca Candido de Oliveira

Manchester United (10)

• FA Cup 2003-04

• EFL Cup 2005-06, 2008-09

• Premier League 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09

• Community Shield 2007, 2008

• UEFA Champions League 2007-08

• FIFA Club World Cup 2008

Real Madrid (16)

• Copa del Rey 2010-11, 2013-14

• La Liga 2011-12, 2016-17

• Supercopa de España 2012, 2017

• UEFA Champions League 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18

• UEFA Super Cup 2014, 2016, 2017

• FIFA Club World Cup 2014, 2016, 2017

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Juventus (5)

• Serie A 2018-19, 2019-20

• Supercoppa Italiana 2018, 2020

• Coppa Italia 2020-21

Al Nassr (1)

• Saudi Pro League 2025-26

Portugal (3)

• UEFA Euro 2016

• UEFA Nations League 2018-19, 2024-25