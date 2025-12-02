Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City
© Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesGianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Fulham vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Fulham vs Manchester City
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT • Tuesday, December 2, 2025
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Telemundo
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Manchester City roll into Matchday 14 looking to keep the pressure on at the top of the Premier League table, having sliced Arsenal’s lead to five points following a dramatic 3–2 win over Leeds and the Gunners’ draw against Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s squad now prepares for a pivotal showdown with a Fulham squad parked in 15th place and eager to build a safer cushion above the relegation line. With City pushing to stay in the title hunt and the Cottagers fighting to create real breathing room, this matchup promises to be a high-stage clash.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Fulham vs Manchester City and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
Advertisement
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Advertisement
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Erling Haaland playing for Manchester City vs. Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League?

Why isn’t Erling Haaland playing for Manchester City vs. Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League?

Manchester City face Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League, and Erling Haaland is not part of the starting lineup.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City take on Bayer Leverkusen in League Stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League, with full kickoff details and U.S. viewing options available here, including TV broadcasts and streaming choices.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Newcastle receive Manchester City in a Matchday 12 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

Why isn’t Frenkie de Jong playing today for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in LaLiga showdown?

Why isn’t Frenkie de Jong playing today for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in LaLiga showdown?

Despite not yet finding their best form, Barcelona face Atlético Madrid in a crucial match, aiming for a victory to solidify their position at the top of the La Liga standings. However, fans have focused on Frenkie de Jong's absence, as he has been left out of the squad for today's game.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo