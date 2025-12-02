How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Fulham vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Fulham vs Manchester City WHAT English Premier League WHEN 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT • Tuesday, December 2, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Telemundo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Manchester City roll into Matchday 14 looking to keep the pressure on at the top of the Premier League table, having sliced Arsenal’s lead to five points following a dramatic 3–2 win over Leeds and the Gunners’ draw against Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s squad now prepares for a pivotal showdown with a Fulham squad parked in 15th place and eager to build a safer cushion above the relegation line. With City pushing to stay in the title hunt and the Cottagers fighting to create real breathing room, this matchup promises to be a high-stage clash.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Fulham vs Manchester City and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

