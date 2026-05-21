Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free-kick goal to move Al Nassr closer to SPL title

Al Nassr hosted Damac FC at Al Awwal Park on Thursday for a high-stakes Matchday 34 showdown in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League, with the league title on the line in a fierce race against Al Hilal. To push his side one step closer to the coveted championship trophy, Cristiano Ronaldo converted a spectacular free kick to give the hosts a commanding 3-1 lead.

With Al Nassr already holding a narrow 2-1 advantage, Joao Felix tried to generate an opening down the left flank before being brought down by a heavy challenge. Despite facing a difficult, narrow angle, Ronaldo stepped up to take the set piece and fired a powerful strike that skipped off the turf and past the diving keeper to extend the lead in the 63rd minute.

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