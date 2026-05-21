Report: Mexico’s World Cup roster almost finalized as coach Aguirre has six players competing for final two spots

Mexico will kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup when the team faces South Africa at Estadio Azteca on June 11. With that objective in mind, Javier Aguirre is putting the finishing touches on the roster, with only a few remaining doubts about who will make the squad.

According to TV Azteca reporter David Medrano, the head coach has already settled on 24 of the 26 players who will represent Mexico at North America 2026. One of the remaining spots is expected to go to a defender, either a full-back or a center back, while the other will likely be filled by an attacking midfielder or forward.

The national team insider reviewed the list of players competing for those final two spots in Aguirre’s plans: Luis Chavez, Richard Ledezma, Julian Araujo, German Berterame, Jesus Angulo, and Everardo Lopez.

Among them, the most experienced player at the international level is Luis Chavez, who was part of Mexico’s squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and played a major role under Gerardo Martino. However, a serious knee injury suffered during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup kept him sidelined until March of this year, when he returned to action with Dinamo Moscow.

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Meanwhile, the other attacking player on that short list is German Berterame, who has gradually found strong form with Inter Miami in MLS. In the defensive battle, Everardo Lopez and Richard Ledezma appear to have the edge after seeing extensive playing time under Aguirre in recent months.

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Mexico players with spots nearly secured for the World Cup

Beyond those two reportedly contested spots, Javier Aguirre appears to have a clear picture of the 24 players expected to form the core of Mexico’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to reporter David Medrano, these are the players whose spots are nearly secured:

Goalkeepers: Raul Rangel, Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo

Defenders: Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo, Jorge Sanchez, Mateo Chavez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora, Erik Lira, Brian Gutierrez, Roberto Alvarado, Alvaro Fidalgo, Obed Vargas, Alexis Vega, Orbelin Pineda

Forwards: Raul Jimenez, Santiago Gimenez, Julian Quinones, Armando Gonzalez, Guillermo Martinez

see also World Cup 2026 guide: Everything to know about format, groups, teams, and how to watch

What’s next for Mexico?

This Friday, Mexico will play one of its final warmup matches before the World Cup against Ghana, followed by another friendly against Australia on May 30. After that match, Javier Aguirre is expected to finalize the 26-man roster, considering FIFA’s deadline is June 1. Mexico’s final match before the World Cup will be against Serbia on Thursday, June 4.

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