How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central WHAT Copa Libertadores WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Wednesday, May 27, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Group H’s top spot will be on the line when Rosario Central host Independiente del Valle in a high-stakes showdown despite both teams already clinching a place in the Round of 16. Rosario Central sit first with 13 points and only needs a draw to secure the top position.

Meanwhile, Independiente del Valle must not only win, but do so by at least three goals to overtake the Argentine side in the standings. With momentum and first place still at stake, expect an intense battle from start to finish—don’t miss this decisive Group H matchup.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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