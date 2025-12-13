How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Colombia

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin WHAT Copa Colombia WHEN 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT • Saturday, December 13, 2025 WHERE Fanatiz STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Copa Colombia championship kick off with a high-stakes first leg as fierce city rivals Atletico Nacional and Independiente Medellin collide in a matchup loaded with urgency and history. Both clubs were in the thick of the Group A title chase earlier this season before Junior pulled away, leaving this final as their clearest path to silverware to close out the year.

Nacional enter riding momentum after a commanding 6–3 aggregate victory over America de Cali, while Independiente Medellin punched their ticket by narrowly outlasting Envigado 2–1. With bragging rights and a trophy on the line, expect an intense, edge-of-your-seat battle—one you won’t want to miss.

With Fanatiz , you can watch Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

