Salah makes Premier League history with all-time goal contribution record, surpassing Manchester United icon Rooney

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool.

The past few weeks have seen Mohamed Salah take center stage for a variety of reasons. He was at the heart of a public controversy after Liverpool coach Arne Slot left him out of the squad for a couple of matches, creating tension and uncertainty about his future. With things seemingly resolved, the Egyptian winger returned to play and surpassed Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney with a Premier League record.

After a conversation with Slot on Friday, Salah overcame the punishment that had kept him out of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League clash against Inter Milan, and on Saturday he was on the bench against Brighton & Hove Albion. However, in the 26th minute of the first half, he had to come on to replace the injured Joe Gomez, which allowed him to assist Hugo Ekitike for the second goal in the Reds’ 2-0 victory.

With that, Salah became the player with the most goal contributions for a single club in Premier League history. The Egyptian winger has spent nine seasons with Liverpool, scoring 188 goals and providing 89 assists in the English league, registering a total of 277 direct goal contributions.

Trailing Mo is Wayne Rooney. The Manchester United icon had been at the top of the ranking until the start of this season with 276 contributions. The third spot belongs to another Red Devils legend, Ryan Giggs, with 271. Further down the list are Harry Kane (259 with Tottenham Hotspur), Thierry Henry (249 with Arsenal), Frank Lampard (237 with Chelsea), and Sergio Aguero (231 with Manchester City).

rooney manchester united

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

Unsurprisingly, Salah is Liverpool’s all-time leader in Premier League goal contributions. In second place for the club is another legend: Steven Gerrard. The English midfielder, eighth on the league’s all-time ranking, recorded 212 goals and assists during his professional career.

Salah takes a break from Liverpool

Saturday’s match against Brighton was Mohamed Salah’s last for Liverpool before he travels to Africa. The winger will join the Egypt national team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he will aim for his first continental title after losing finals in 2017 and 2021.

Before the tournament kicks off in Morocco, Egypt will play a friendly against Nigeria next Tuesday. On December 22, they will open their group stage campaign against Zimbabwe, followed by matches against South Africa and Angola as they aim to advance to the round of 16.

