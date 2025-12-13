Report: Messi’s Argentina to face African rival ahead of Finalissima vs. Spain during March FIFA break

With less than six months to go until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, national teams are making preparations to arrive at the tournament in peak form. Argentina and Spain know they will face each other in the Finalissima in March, a crucial clash with a title on the line and the last big test before traveling to North America. Days before that match, Lionel Messi and his teammates could face an African opponent.

According to TyC Sports, Senegal have a chance to play against Argentina during the March international break. While the possibility is not yet confirmed, it was the Senegalese Football Federation itself that raised the idea when announcing its upcoming fixtures for 2026.

The African team, led by star player Sadio Mane, announced that it will face the USMNT on May 31, ahead of the World Cup in North America. The federation also noted that during the March FIFA break, they are considering a match against Argentina, with Saudi Arabia being another option.

This is not a minor detail. FIFA rules prevent national teams from playing matches on different continents during the same international break. The Finalissima between Argentina and Spain is set to be played at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, so the fact that Senegal are considering Saudi Arabia as an alternative opponent shows their intention to play in Asia during that period. If that happens, Lionel Messi could face Sadio Mane head-to-head.

Senegal could be an interesting test for Argentina

While Argentina’s main focus in March will be the Finalissima against Spain, a potential match against Senegal could be valuable for head coach Lionel Scaloni. By then, only three months will remain before the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and it could provide a useful test against a team with different characteristics.

Argentina were drawn in Group J alongside Austria, Jordan, and Algeria. The latter is one of the strongest African teams, a continent against which Lionel Messi and his teammates have not competed extensively in recent years. World Cup qualifiers and the demanding schedule have made such matchups difficult.

In fact, in the past six years, Argentina have played only one match against an African opponent. That came during the November 2025 FIFA break, when they defeated Angola 2-0. To find another example, you have to go back to March 2019, when they played a friendly against Morocco.

Senegal have other priorities besides the World Cup

While Senegal are also focused on the 2026 World Cup—where they will be in Group I with France, Norway, and the winner of the intercontinental playoff between Iraq, Bolivia, and Suriname—they will face another crucial challenge first.

On Tuesday, December 23, Sadio Mane and his teammates will make their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 debut against Botswana. That will be the first of their three group-stage matches, which also include DR Congo and Benin.