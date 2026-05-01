Raphinha at risk of missing El Clasico vs Real Madrid despite recovering from injury

Barcelona are on the verge of securing the La Liga title, something that could happen next week in El Clasico against Real Madrid. Raphinha could miss that game, but not due to fitness issues—rather because of a potential suspension.

The Brazilian winger is set to return to action this weekend after a month out with a hamstring injury. He will be included in coach Hansi Flick’s squad to visit Osasuna this Saturday on Matchday 35 of La Liga, but he will need to be cautious.

Raphinha has accumulated four yellow cards this season and is one booking away from suspension. If he receives another yellow in any of the remaining La Liga matches this campaign, he will have to serve a one-game ban.

Considering his long absence, it is unlikely he will be part of the starting lineup this Saturday against Osasuna. However, Flick is expected to give him minutes in the second half to help him regain match fitness ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid next week—something that also carries risk, as it could expose him to another booking.

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona need Raphinha

While the La Liga title appears all but secured for Barcelona, they know they cannot afford to relax. And even if they clinch the trophy, El Clasico is a challenge significant enough on its own to demand full focus.

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That is why having Raphinha back is so important. He has been one of the team’s most decisive attacking players, and his role becomes even more crucial given Lamine Yamal’s absence due to injury.

Raphinha has been out of action since March 26, when he suffered a hamstring injury during Brazil’s friendly match against France over the international break. Since then, he has undergone a recovery process that kept him sidelined for more than a month, missing four La Liga matches and the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series against Atletico Madrid.

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Real Madrid prioritize El Clasico

While Barcelona must take Saturday’s match against Osasuna seriously in their push to secure the La Liga title, Real Madrid know their main objective lies next week in El Clasico. As a result, their squad will be missing several key players this Sunday against Espanyol.

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Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa will not risk some important players dealing with fitness issues, prioritizing their readiness for the match against Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe and Thibaut Courtois have been ruled out for Sunday but are expected to be in optimal condition for El Clasico.