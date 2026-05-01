Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Raphinha at risk of missing El Clasico vs Real Madrid despite recovering from injury

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Raphinha of FC Barcelona.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRaphinha of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona are on the verge of securing the La Liga title, something that could happen next week in El Clasico against Real Madrid. Raphinha could miss that game, but not due to fitness issues—rather because of a potential suspension.

The Brazilian winger is set to return to action this weekend after a month out with a hamstring injury. He will be included in coach Hansi Flick’s squad to visit Osasuna this Saturday on Matchday 35 of La Liga, but he will need to be cautious.

Raphinha has accumulated four yellow cards this season and is one booking away from suspension. If he receives another yellow in any of the remaining La Liga matches this campaign, he will have to serve a one-game ban.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Considering his long absence, it is unlikely he will be part of the starting lineup this Saturday against Osasuna. However, Flick is expected to give him minutes in the second half to help him regain match fitness ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid next week—something that also carries risk, as it could expose him to another booking.

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on during the Copa Del Rey Semi Final.

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona need Raphinha

While the La Liga title appears all but secured for Barcelona, they know they cannot afford to relax. And even if they clinch the trophy, El Clasico is a challenge significant enough on its own to demand full focus.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal injury update: Barcelona coach Flick shares good news ahead of 2026 World Cup

see also

Lamine Yamal injury update: Barcelona coach Flick shares good news ahead of 2026 World Cup

That is why having Raphinha back is so important. He has been one of the team’s most decisive attacking players, and his role becomes even more crucial given Lamine Yamal’s absence due to injury.

Raphinha has been out of action since March 26, when he suffered a hamstring injury during Brazil’s friendly match against France over the international break. Since then, he has undergone a recovery process that kept him sidelined for more than a month, missing four La Liga matches and the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series against Atletico Madrid.

La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Real Madrid prioritize El Clasico

While Barcelona must take Saturday’s match against Osasuna seriously in their push to secure the La Liga title, Real Madrid know their main objective lies next week in El Clasico. As a result, their squad will be missing several key players this Sunday against Espanyol.

Advertisement

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa will not risk some important players dealing with fitness issues, prioritizing their readiness for the match against Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe and Thibaut Courtois have been ruled out for Sunday but are expected to be in optimal condition for El Clasico.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona and Real Madrid could play La Liga matches abroad if Javier Tebas succeeds in ambitious plan

Barcelona and Real Madrid could play La Liga matches abroad if Javier Tebas succeeds in ambitious plan

La Liga president Javier Tebas would like Barcelona and Real Madrid to play matches abroad.

Endrick praises Jude Bellingham’s role in helping him adapt at Real Madrid: ‘He was very important to me’

Endrick praises Jude Bellingham’s role in helping him adapt at Real Madrid: ‘He was very important to me’

Endrick praised Jude Bellingham's role in his Real Madrid adaptation.

Lionel Messi’s first message to UE Cornellà players after purchasing the club: ‘We are very excited’

Lionel Messi’s first message to UE Cornellà players after purchasing the club: ‘We are very excited’

Lionel Messi sent a video to the UE Cornellà players, the club he just purchased.

João Cancelo’s return to Barcelona in doubt as Al-Hilal reportedly refuse another loan

João Cancelo’s return to Barcelona in doubt as Al-Hilal reportedly refuse another loan

Reports suggest Al-Hilal may not loan Joao Cancelo again, which would make a negotiation with Barcelona challenging.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo