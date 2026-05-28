Bernardo Silva reportedly picks Barcelona despite Messi’s Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s SPL interest

Bernardo Silva has emerged as one of the most coveted targets of the upcoming transfer window, with his departure from Manchester City as a free agent looming in just a month. Despite lucrative links that could have seen him join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami or Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese midfielder has reportedly chosen FC Barcelona as his preferred destination.

Set to hit the open market, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported months ago that Inter Miami was a serious contender to land the playmaker. While those rumors initially gained significant traction, Miami’s steep financial constraints, combined with the club’s shifting focus toward Manchester United veteran Casemiro, ultimately caused the pursuit of Silva to cool down.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano also identified the Saudi Pro League as a lucrative potential landing spot for the Manchester City captain. His longtime international relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and the legend’s immense influence at Al Nassr could have tipped the scales, but limited foreign player slots and Silva’s desire to remain in Europe ultimately derailed a move to the Middle East.

Now, according to transfer expert Nicolo Schira, Bernardo Silva is on the verge of joining Barcelona on a free transfer. The versatile midfielder is widely regarded as one of the premier market opportunities of the summer, with the lack of a transfer fee due to Manchester City making a blockbuster move far more feasible for the Catalan giants.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City.

According to Capology, Silva currently commands a salary of roughly $26 million per year at Manchester City, an astronomical figure for a Barcelona side already mapping out financially demanding moves for Anthony Gordon and Julián Álvarez. However, because Camp Nou is his absolute dream destination, negotiating a restructured, team-friendly wage packet is not expected to be a major hurdle.

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One final hurdle remains for Bernardo Silva’s transfer

With a deal for Gordon entering its final stages, Barcelona are aggressively revamping its squad to accommodate manager Hansi Flick’s desire for quick, decisive action in the transfer market. While Silva is eager to buy into the new-look project, there is still one pivotal hurdle left to clear before the contract can be signed.

Schira reports that the final green light hinges entirely on convincing Flick, who currently believes his squad is already saturated with midfield talent. With a multi-year deal through 2028 plus an option for an additional year reportedly on the table, this positional logjam remains the lone obstacle standing between Silva and his desired move to Barcelona.