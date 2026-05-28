Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FC Barcelona
Comments

Bernardo Silva reportedly picks Barcelona despite Messi’s Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s SPL interest

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi (left0, Cristiano Ronaldo (center), and Bernardo Silva, (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left0, Cristiano Ronaldo (center), and Bernardo Silva, (right)

Bernardo Silva has emerged as one of the most coveted targets of the upcoming transfer window, with his departure from Manchester City as a free agent looming in just a month. Despite lucrative links that could have seen him join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami or Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese midfielder has reportedly chosen FC Barcelona as his preferred destination.

Set to hit the open market, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported months ago that Inter Miami was a serious contender to land the playmaker. While those rumors initially gained significant traction, Miami’s steep financial constraints, combined with the club’s shifting focus toward Manchester United veteran Casemiro, ultimately caused the pursuit of Silva to cool down.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano also identified the Saudi Pro League as a lucrative potential landing spot for the Manchester City captain. His longtime international relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and the legend’s immense influence at Al Nassr could have tipped the scales, but limited foreign player slots and Silva’s desire to remain in Europe ultimately derailed a move to the Middle East.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Now, according to transfer expert Nicolo Schira, Bernardo Silva is on the verge of joining Barcelona on a free transfer. The versatile midfielder is widely regarded as one of the premier market opportunities of the summer, with the lack of a transfer fee due to Manchester City making a blockbuster move far more feasible for the Catalan giants.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City.

According to Capology, Silva currently commands a salary of roughly $26 million per year at Manchester City, an astronomical figure for a Barcelona side already mapping out financially demanding moves for Anthony Gordon and Julián Álvarez. However, because Camp Nou is his absolute dream destination, negotiating a restructured, team-friendly wage packet is not expected to be a major hurdle.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo powers Al-Nassr into world’s top 10 shirt sellers after Saudi Pro League title win, but still trails Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo powers Al-Nassr into world’s top 10 shirt sellers after Saudi Pro League title win, but still trails Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

One final hurdle remains for Bernardo Silva’s transfer

With a deal for Gordon entering its final stages, Barcelona are aggressively revamping its squad to accommodate manager Hansi Flick’s desire for quick, decisive action in the transfer market. While Silva is eager to buy into the new-look project, there is still one pivotal hurdle left to clear before the contract can be signed.

Schira reports that the final green light hinges entirely on convincing Flick, who currently believes his squad is already saturated with midfield talent. With a multi-year deal through 2028 plus an option for an additional year reportedly on the table, this positional logjam remains the lone obstacle standing between Silva and his desired move to Barcelona.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Bernardo Silva and Dusan Vlahovic reportedly dropped from Barcelona as free-agent reinforcements

Bernardo Silva and Dusan Vlahovic reportedly dropped from Barcelona as free-agent reinforcements

Heading into the 2026-27 season, Bernardo Silva and Dušan Vlahović have been offered to FC Barcelona as potential free-agent reinforcements. However, the Spanish side have reportedly rejected both players in order to focus on other priority transfer targets.

Bernardo Silva exit from Man City confirmed with Messi’s MLS and Ronaldo’s SPL among reported options

Bernardo Silva exit from Man City confirmed with Messi’s MLS and Ronaldo’s SPL among reported options

With Lionel Messi's MLS and Cristiano Ronaldo's SPL looming as potential destinies, Pep Guardiola's assistant Pep Lijnders confirmed that Bernardo Silva will be departing from Manchester City at the end of the season.

Bernardo Silva’s move to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami faces financial obstacles despite reports

Bernardo Silva’s move to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami faces financial obstacles despite reports

Despite the rumors linking Bernardo Silva to a move alongside Lionel Messi, Inter Miami will face numerous financial obstacles to pull off the signing.

From Cristiano Ronaldo teammate to Messi’s partner: Inter Miami reportedly targeting Portugal star Bernardo Silva

From Cristiano Ronaldo teammate to Messi’s partner: Inter Miami reportedly targeting Portugal star Bernardo Silva

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are reportedly interested in Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate on the Portugal national team.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo