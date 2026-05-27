Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona future in doubt as Anthony Gordon reportedly emerges as a top target for Hansi Flick’s team

After his strong end to the season, Marcus Rashford seemed to have a clear future at FC Barcelona, as he surprised many with his impact. Nevertheless, Manchester United’s inflexibility regarding a €30 million purchase option appears to be slowly pushing the move away. Following this, the Blaugrana are already looking at alternatives in the transfer market. With this in mind, Anthony Gordon reportedly emerges as a priority to strengthen Hansi Flick’s roster.

Both Barcelona and Manchester United will reportedly meet before the 2026 FIFA World Cup to negotiate the signing of Marcus Rashford. However, Hansi Flick’s side are seeking another loan deal or a fee lower than the €30 million clause. The Red Devils have no intention of lowering his price, meaning the 28-year-old star may not be a guaranteed signing, as per teamTALK. Following this, Anthony Gordon is emerging strongly as an alternative target.

According to Fernando Polo and Ferran Martínez via Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana have taken the lead in the signing race for Anthony Gordon. As one of the stars of Newcastle United, the Englishman could provide major impact not only in the left wing, but also in striker spot. With a contract until 2030, he could be involved in a transfer worth around €80 million, with his desire to play for Barcelona becoming a key factor in negotiations.

Not only are FC Barcelona pursuing Anthony Gordon, but so are Bayern Munich and Liverpool. Nevertheless, Hansi Flick’s side reportedly emerge as the favorites to complete his signing, having made significant progress in negotiations before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins. With this in mind, Marcus Rashford could stop being a priority signing, falling into the background and leaving his continuity up in the air.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United celebrates scoring a goal.

Anthony Gordon may be an ideal substitute for Raphinha in Barcelona

Raphinha has remained one of the most important players for Hansi Flick. Nevertheless, he is coming off a season filled with injuries, raising doubts about his physical durability. Following this, Barcelona appear to be targeting Anthony Gordon as an ideal long-term replacement, with the Brazilian star already being 29 years old. While offering a somewhat different profile, Gordon could provide a similarly strong goalscoring impact.

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After suffering four injuries during the 2025–26 season, Barcelona appear to need a reliable backup for Raphinha. Following this, Anthony Gordon emerges as the ideal option, thanks to his outstanding aggression, pace, and tactical intelligence. After scoring 17 goals and providing five assists in 46 matches, the 26-year-old Englishman would be ideal to enter Hansi Flick’s rotation and offer a future replacement for the Brazilian star.

Like Luis Díaz at Bayern Munich, Anthony Gordon could increase his goalscoring numbers under Hansi Flick. Having players such as Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, or Fermín López, the English star could have more chances to win on the counterattack than at Newcastle United. In addition, he could occupy the striker position or the right wing, with this being a differential factor.