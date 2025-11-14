Trending topics:
U17 World Cup
How to watch Argentina U17 vs Mexico U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina U17 vs Mexico U17 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Argentina U17 vs Mexico U17
WHAT 2025 U17 World Cup
WHEN 9:45am ET / 6:45am PT • Friday, November 14, 2025
WHERE Fubo and Fox Soccer Plus
Match Overview

A storied youth rivalry reignites as Argentina squares off against Mexico in the U17 World Cup, bringing two proud soccer nations back into the global spotlight. Argentina arrives with momentum, having cruised through qualifying and secured a top seed, while Mexico enters as an underdog after narrowly advancing from the group stage.

Despite the contrasting paths, both teams know this stage often delivers surprises, and El Tri will look to punch above its weight against an Argentine side loaded with talent and confidence. Don’t miss this high-stakes showdown as two familiar foes battle for a place in the next round.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Argentina U17 vs Mexico U17 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
