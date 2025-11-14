Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Friendly
Comments

How to watch Angola vs Argentina match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Angola vs Argentina on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Angola vs Argentina
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Friday, October 10, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream and TyC Sports
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Argentina continues its preparation for another World Cup run, using the international window to stay sharp and build on the chemistry that carried it to glory in Qatar 2022. With Lionel Messi still leading the charge, the reigning champions will meet Angola in a friendly that brings together two teams on very different paths.

While Angola has already fallen short in its bid for World Cup qualification, the African side will see this clash as a chance to gauge its growth against one of the sport’s powerhouses. For Argentina, it’s another key test to refine tactics, assess roster depth, and maintain momentum heading into future competitions.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Angola vs Argentina and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Angola vs. Argentina LIVE: Lionel Messi wraps up 2025 Argentina schedule with friendly clash

Angola vs. Argentina LIVE: Lionel Messi wraps up 2025 Argentina schedule with friendly clash

Welcome to our live coverage of the match between Angola and Argentina in an international friendly. Stay tuned for key updates, highlights, and live, minute-by-minute action!

Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Angola vs. Argentina in 2025 international friendly

Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Angola vs. Argentina in 2025 international friendly

Lionel Messi’s name is already on everyone’s lips, but the biggest question—Is the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner playing?—remains shrouded in deliberate mystery, even as the world champions conclude a year of relentless preparation.

How to watch Argentina U17 vs Mexico U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

How to watch Argentina U17 vs Mexico U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

Argentina U17 will face Mexico U17 in the 2025 U17 World Cup Round of 32. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Kylian Mbappe declares war on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy: France and Real Madrid star shrugs off 400-goals milestone with cold eight-word reaction

Kylian Mbappe declares war on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy: France and Real Madrid star shrugs off 400-goals milestone with cold eight-word reaction

As France swept aside Ukraine and sealed qualification for the 2026 World Cup, the story was not only about the victory, nor the history made, but about the bold challenge the 26-year-old issued to himself.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo