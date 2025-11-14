How to watch Angola vs Argentina match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Angola vs Argentina on US television and via legal streaming:
|Angola vs Argentina
|International Friendly
|8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Friday, October 10, 2025
|Fubo, Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream and TyC Sports
Match Overview
Argentina continues its preparation for another World Cup run, using the international window to stay sharp and build on the chemistry that carried it to glory in Qatar 2022. With Lionel Messi still leading the charge, the reigning champions will meet Angola in a friendly that brings together two teams on very different paths.
While Angola has already fallen short in its bid for World Cup qualification, the African side will see this clash as a chance to gauge its growth against one of the sport’s powerhouses. For Argentina, it’s another key test to refine tactics, assess roster depth, and maintain momentum heading into future competitions.
More details on how to watch
