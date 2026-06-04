Mexico vs Serbia LIVE Updates: Follow the 2026 international friendly minute by minute

Mexico’s final friendly presents a good test ahead of their main commitment, with Serbia on the other side even though the Europeans did not qualify for the World Cup.

It has not been a very comfortable path for Mexico as they get ready to be hosts of the tournament for the third time. Still, they took a positive first step last Saturday when they beat Australia thanks to Johan Vásquez.

The approach is very different for Serbia in this case because they failed to secure a spot in the main competition. Their present is not ideal either after a 3-0 loss to Cape Verde on Sunday.