Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FC Barcelona
Comments

FC Barcelona to build Lionel Messi statue? President Laporta reveals plans for club legend’s tribute

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami and FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta.
© Johnnie Izquierdo & David Ramos/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami and FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta.

Lionel Messi‘s legacy as one of the greatest players in soccer history was largely forged at FC Barcelona, where fans continue to hold him in high regard despite his abrupt departure. With a tribute match still pending, club president Joan Laporta has now offered fresh insight into the idea of erecting a statue in honor of the Argentine icon.

With the Argentina national team training in Spain, Messi took the opportunity to visit the revamped Camp Nou without notifying Barcelona officials. Even though his relationship with the current board has cooled, the Inter Miami star openly reiterated his desire to return to the club after his farewell match, a comment that reignited speculation about a future reunion.

Laporta attended the book presentation of journalist Xavi Torres, “Jo vaig viure a la Masia,” and when asked about Messi’s future at the club, he was unequivocal: “I’m sure that Messi will remain linked to Barca. When he finishes his professional career at Inter Miami, I don’t know what he’ll do, but he knows that Barca’s doors are open to him. I said it the other day — we have absolute respect and admiration for him, and he deserves from Barca the most beautiful tribute in the world.”

The president then made a bold claim about the type of tribute Messi deserves. “In the board of directors, together with my colleagues, we always think that something more should be done for Messi,” he stated. “He should have a statue at the Spotify Camp Nou. If (Ladislao) Kubala has one, and (Johan) Cruyff has one, then it would only be fair for Leo to have his own statue as well. He’s one of those iconic players who have left a mark on all of us,” he added.

Johan Cruyff statue outside Camp Nou stadium.

Johan Cruyff statue outside Camp Nou stadium.

Asked by Torres whether the project is truly underway, Laporta didn’t hesitate: “We’re working on it — obviously, his family must agree. When the time comes and we have the design for the statue, we’ll present it to him. We’d love that, as Barça fans. I believe every Barcelona supporter would be thrilled to have a statue of Leo Messi alongside the great figures in the club’s history.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi left in the cold: The untold story of his 2023 failed dream Barcelona comeback that left Inter Miami ace feeling deceived emerges

see also

Lionel Messi left in the cold: The untold story of his 2023 failed dream Barcelona comeback that left Inter Miami ace feeling deceived emerges

In recent months, Laporta has acknowledged that the relationship with Messi suffered after his unexpected 2021 exit. While Messi has yet to publicly address the matter, Laporta appears eager to rebuild the relationship, especially with a presidential election year looming in 2026.

Messi to join two Barcelona legends

FC Barcelona has produced numerous icons in the 21st century, from Carles Puyol and Andrés Iniesta to Xavi Hernández and even Luis Suárez, the club’s third all-time leading scorer. Yet among that distinguished group, Messi stands alone, and now appears set to join two legendary figures who have already been immortalized with statues.

The first was Ladislao Kubala, whose impact on the club in the postwar era of the 1950s made him an enduring symbol of Barca’s history. His statue was unveiled on September 24, 2009, during Laporta’s first tenure as president.

Advertisement

A decade later, in 2019, Johan Cruyff received his own statue following his death in 2016. Honoring the Dutchman who shaped Barcelona’s identity as both a player and a coach, the statue was inaugurated under former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi left in the cold: The untold story of his 2023 failed dream Barcelona comeback that left Inter Miami ace feeling deceived emerges

Lionel Messi left in the cold: The untold story of his 2023 failed dream Barcelona comeback that left Inter Miami ace feeling deceived emerges

The Argentine, who had given two decades of his life to the Catalan giant, always hinted that his story at Camp Nou was unfinished. And for a brief, electrifying moment in 2023, that fairytale seemed within reach again — until it wasn’t.

Lionel Messi’s 2021 exit back in spotlight as Joan Laporta’s seven-word admission reignites controversy; Barcelona board member demands ‘real reason’

Lionel Messi’s 2021 exit back in spotlight as Joan Laporta’s seven-word admission reignites controversy; Barcelona board member demands ‘real reason’

This week, Joan Laporta—the president who oversaw Messi’s emotional exit—sparked fresh controversy after making a bombshell seven-word confession about that painful chapter, one that has reignited internal tensions and provoked demands from within the club’s board for “the real reason” behind the Argentine’s departure.

Joan Laporta had his say, but what about Lionel Messi? Inter Miami star’s Barcelona return dream not dead, though it comes with one key condition

Joan Laporta had his say, but what about Lionel Messi? Inter Miami star’s Barcelona return dream not dead, though it comes with one key condition

The Argentine icon's reported stance on a possible comeback has been revealed, and though a reunion could still happen, it comes with one very specific condition.

Panama’s Fajardo seals Guatemala’s 2026 World Cup dreams after thrilling 3-2 CONCACAF qualifier game

Panama’s Fajardo seals Guatemala’s 2026 World Cup dreams after thrilling 3-2 CONCACAF qualifier game

Jose Fajardo helped Panama secure a 3-2 win over Guatemala, putting an end to La Azul y Blanco's 2026 World Cup dream.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo