FC Barcelona to build Lionel Messi statue? President Laporta reveals plans for club legend’s tribute

Lionel Messi‘s legacy as one of the greatest players in soccer history was largely forged at FC Barcelona, where fans continue to hold him in high regard despite his abrupt departure. With a tribute match still pending, club president Joan Laporta has now offered fresh insight into the idea of erecting a statue in honor of the Argentine icon.

With the Argentina national team training in Spain, Messi took the opportunity to visit the revamped Camp Nou without notifying Barcelona officials. Even though his relationship with the current board has cooled, the Inter Miami star openly reiterated his desire to return to the club after his farewell match, a comment that reignited speculation about a future reunion.

Laporta attended the book presentation of journalist Xavi Torres, “Jo vaig viure a la Masia,” and when asked about Messi’s future at the club, he was unequivocal: “I’m sure that Messi will remain linked to Barca. When he finishes his professional career at Inter Miami, I don’t know what he’ll do, but he knows that Barca’s doors are open to him. I said it the other day — we have absolute respect and admiration for him, and he deserves from Barca the most beautiful tribute in the world.”

The president then made a bold claim about the type of tribute Messi deserves. “In the board of directors, together with my colleagues, we always think that something more should be done for Messi,” he stated. “He should have a statue at the Spotify Camp Nou. If (Ladislao) Kubala has one, and (Johan) Cruyff has one, then it would only be fair for Leo to have his own statue as well. He’s one of those iconic players who have left a mark on all of us,” he added.

Johan Cruyff statue outside Camp Nou stadium.

Asked by Torres whether the project is truly underway, Laporta didn’t hesitate: “We’re working on it — obviously, his family must agree. When the time comes and we have the design for the statue, we’ll present it to him. We’d love that, as Barça fans. I believe every Barcelona supporter would be thrilled to have a statue of Leo Messi alongside the great figures in the club’s history.”

In recent months, Laporta has acknowledged that the relationship with Messi suffered after his unexpected 2021 exit. While Messi has yet to publicly address the matter, Laporta appears eager to rebuild the relationship, especially with a presidential election year looming in 2026.

Messi to join two Barcelona legends

FC Barcelona has produced numerous icons in the 21st century, from Carles Puyol and Andrés Iniesta to Xavi Hernández and even Luis Suárez, the club’s third all-time leading scorer. Yet among that distinguished group, Messi stands alone, and now appears set to join two legendary figures who have already been immortalized with statues.

The first was Ladislao Kubala, whose impact on the club in the postwar era of the 1950s made him an enduring symbol of Barca’s history. His statue was unveiled on September 24, 2009, during Laporta’s first tenure as president.

A decade later, in 2019, Johan Cruyff received his own statue following his death in 2016. Honoring the Dutchman who shaped Barcelona’s identity as both a player and a coach, the statue was inaugurated under former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.