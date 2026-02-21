How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hazm in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Hazm on US television and via legal streaming:
|Al Nassr vs Al Hazm
|Saudi Pro League
|2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, February 21, 2026
|FOX Soccer Plus, Fubo
Match Overview
The pressure is on for Al Nassr as the title race tightens in the Saudi Pro League. Sitting just one point behind leaders Al Hilal, Al Nassr know there’s no margin for error if they want to stay within striking distance of first place. A victory would push Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad to 55 points and keep the heat on at the top of the table.
Standing in their way is Al Hazm, a side battling to stay clear of danger with 24 points through 21 matches. While Al Hazm remain outside the relegation zone for now, even a draw would be a valuable result against one of the league’s heavyweights—setting up a high-stakes clash with implications at both ends of the standings.
