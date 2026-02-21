Trending topics:
How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hazm in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Hazm on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Al Hazm
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, February 21, 2026
WHERE FOX Soccer Plus, Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The pressure is on for Al Nassr as the title race tightens in the Saudi Pro League. Sitting just one point behind leaders Al Hilal, Al Nassr know there’s no margin for error if they want to stay within striking distance of first place. A victory would push Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad to 55 points and keep the heat on at the top of the table.

Standing in their way is Al Hazm, a side battling to stay clear of danger with 24 points through 21 matches. While Al Hazm remain outside the relegation zone for now, even a draw would be a valuable result against one of the league’s heavyweights—setting up a high-stakes clash with implications at both ends of the standings.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Hazm and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
