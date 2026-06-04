Cristiano Ronaldo loses $2.3 million in value despite Saudi Pro League title, but remains world’s most valuable over-40 player in pre-2026 World Cup market update

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to rewrite soccer history as he prepares for what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance with Portugal. Yet despite leading his club to a long-awaited league title and producing another prolific season in front of goal, the latest market update has delivered an unexpected twist ahead of the 2026 tournament.

The Portuguese superstar remains one of the most influential figures in global soccer, but a recent valuation adjustment has sparked discussion about how age continues to affect even the game’s greatest players. While Ronaldo’s performances have remained remarkably consistent, the newest figures show that time remains one opponent no player can fully escape.

The 2025-26 campaign will be remembered as one of the most significant chapters of Ronaldo’s time in Saudi Arabia. After arriving at Al-Nassr in January 2023, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was tasked with helping the club reclaim domestic dominance. More than three years later, that mission was finally accomplished as Al-Nassr captured its first Saudi Pro League title since 2019.

Ronaldo played a decisive role throughout the season. He scored 28 goals and provided two assists in 30 league appearances, helping the club finish with a record-breaking 86 points and 28 victories. The title race remained alive until the closing stages of the season.

However, Al-Nassr secured the championship on the final day with a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac, a match in which Ronaldo scored twice, including a trademark free kick. The triumph also ended a seven-year wait for a league title and added another domestic championship to Ronaldo’s collection after previous successes in England, Spain, and Italy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The market value update revealed

Despite that outstanding campaign, the latest Transfermarkt update brought a surprising adjustment. Ronaldo’s market value has fallen by $2.3 million, dropping from approximately $13.8 million to $11.5 million. Even so, the update contains an important distinction.

Ronaldo remains the only player over the age of 40 with an eight-figure market value, making him the most valuable player in his age group anywhere in the world. His current valuation remains extraordinary considering his age. For comparison, many players approaching retirement see their market value decline far more dramatically once they enter their late thirties.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Transfermarkt‘s Asia Area Manager, Tiberius Radziejewski, explained the reasoning behind the adjustment. “Cristiano once again delivered an extraordinary season, continuing to perform at a level rarely seen from a 41-year-old player.” He added, “However, despite another outstanding campaign, age remains an unavoidable factor. As a result, a small downgrade is inevitable even in the face of his recent performances.”

From peak value to present day

The latest figures also illustrate how remarkable the 41-year-old’s career has been. At the height of his powers, Ronaldo reached a market value of approximately $138 million, a figure he achieved during multiple periods while starring for Real Madrid. Although his current valuation is far lower than those peak years, it remains remarkable for a player preparing to celebrate his 42nd birthday next year.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s market values from 2005-2014

Advertisement

Advertisement

Transfermarkt‘s evaluations are based on various factors, including age, contract status, performance levels, injury history, market demand, and overall sporting value. The figures are not designed to predict transfer fees but rather to estimate a player’s value in an open market.