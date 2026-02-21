Cristiano Ronaldo once again dominates the narrative heading into a crucial Saudi Pro League showdown, as Al-Nassr prepares for a pivotal match against Al-Hazem that could shape the title race. With momentum building, pressure mounting, and speculation swirling around squad selection, the fixture against a struggling opponent offers both opportunity and intrigue. Fans are asking the same question: will the Portuguese superstar feature, and how will the two clubs approach a contest that could have significant consequences at both ends of the table?

As the league enters its decisive phase, every selection choice carries narrative weight. The title-chasing side is locked in a fierce battle at the top, while their visitors are desperate to stabilize a campaign defined by inconsistency. The stage is set at Al-Awwal Park for a clash that blends ambition, pressure, and uncertainty.

The home side enters this match as one of the strongest forces in the league, riding a remarkable winning streak across competitions. Jorge Jesus’ players sit third in the Saudi Pro League standings with 52 points after 21 matches, just one point behind the leaders, keeping the title dream firmly alive.

Recent results underline their dominance. Al-Nassr secured a 2-0 league victory over Al-Fateh and advanced in the AFC Champions League Two after defeating Arkadag over two legs. Across competitions, it has been on a nine-game winning run, combining attacking efficiency with defensive stability. At home, their stadium has become a fortress, with nine wins from ten league matches and consistent scoring output.

Ronaldo has been central to this surge, contributing 18 league goals and one assist in 19 appearances, making him one of the most influential players in the division. His presence continues to elevate the club’s attacking threat and global profile.

Al-Hazem’s struggles and the underdog narrative

The visiting club, Al-Hazem, arrives in the capital with a very different set of challenges. It currently sits 11th in the table with 24 points, having won just six of its 21 league matches. Their season has been defined by defensive vulnerabilities and inconsistency, especially away from home.

Despite occasional flashes of resilience, it faces a daunting task against one of the league’s most potent attacks. The Determination and resilience’s recent form includes mixed results, and their away record remains a concern. Historically, this fixture has heavily favored its opponent, with multiple defeats in recent years and limited success in head-to-head meetings.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

Cristiano Ronaldo will start and lead the line, having returned to training and recovered from recent rotation decisions. He had missed the recent AFC Champions League Two return leg against Arkadag as part of squad management, but his return to league action, where he scored immediately, eased concerns. Reports confirmed that his absence was tactical rather than disciplinary, and his availability for this match sends a strong signal about the club’s ambitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring.

Beyond the title race, Ronaldo is also locked in a fierce Golden Boot battle. He currently sits five goals behind league top scorer Ivan Toney, adding personal motivation to his pursuit of goals in the season’s final stretch. Every match now carries significance not only for team success but also for individual legacy.

Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hazem: Confirmed lineups

Al-Nassr confirmed XI (4-4-2): Bento; Ayman, Al Amri, Simakan, Sultan; Brozovic, Angelo; Coman, João Félix, Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Hazem confirmed XI (4-1-4-1): Zaied; Al-Harbi, Tanker, Boutouil, Al-Shamrani; Rosier; Aldhuwayhi, Oumarou, Bah, Al-Habshi; Al-Somah.