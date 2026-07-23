Cristiano Ronaldo’s title rival Al-Hilal reportedly lines up another blockbuster move for Ousmane Dembele, but one obstacle remains

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr could face another major challenge in the Saudi Pro League after title rival Al-Hilal reportedly identified Ousmane Dembele as its next marquee signing. While the French star has emerged as the club’s top transfer target, one significant issue could still determine whether the blockbuster move ever becomes reality.

The latest development comes after Al-Hilal intensified its recruitment drive, with the club already agreeing a deal to sign Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville. Now, the Saudi giant has reportedly turned its full attention to Paris Saint-Germain and France national team star Ousmane Dembele, hoping to add one of world soccer’s biggest names to its squad.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Al-Hilal has already made first contact with Dembele’s representatives as part of its early efforts to convince the 28-year-old to move to Saudi Arabia.

The report states that the Saudi club wants to secure the player’s approval before approaching Paris Saint-Germain directly. If Dembele is willing to consider the move, formal negotiations between the two clubs would reportedly follow.

Ousmane Dembele of PSG.

Al-Hilal has made no secret of its desire to continue attracting elite talent. After agreeing a deal for Summerville, the club is now targeting another world-class winger capable of transforming its attack.

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The major obstacle

Despite the growing interest from Saudi Arabia, the journalist has stated that Paris Saint-Germain is determined to keep Dembele and is reportedly preparing a contract extension for the Ballon d’Or winner. The French international remains under contract until 2028, and the Ligue 1 champion reportedly considers him one of the cornerstones of Luis Enrique’s project.

That commitment makes any potential transfer considerably more complicated despite Al-Hilal’s financial strength. With PSG eager to secure Dembele’s long-term future, Simone Inzaghi’s side may need more than an attractive salary package to convince both the player and his current club.

What it would mean for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal’s interest in Dembele reflects the Saudi Pro League‘s continued determination to recruit globally recognized stars. The club has already moved aggressively in the transfer market, with reports indicating that Summerville’s move from West Ham United is worth around $91 million, highlighting the Blue Waves’ willingness to invest heavily in attacking talent.

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Ruben Neves looks on following the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Landing Dembele would represent an even bigger statement and further increase the competition at the top of Saudi soccer. For Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, such an addition would significantly strengthen one of its biggest domestic rivals as both clubs continue battling for league supremacy.