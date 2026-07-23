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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr training return date emerges after 2026 World Cup disappointment with Portugal

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr warming up
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr warming up

Cristiano Ronaldo’s next step after Portugal’s disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign is beginning to take shape, with Al-Nassr already having begun its preseason preparations under new head coach Ange Postecoglou. While the Saudi club has already played its first friendly of the summer, supporters are still waiting for their captain to return, leaving plenty of intrigue over when the Portuguese icon will finally rejoin the squad.

The Saudi champion has entered a new era following the appointment of Postecoglou, who is preparing the team for the 2026/27 campaign after replacing Jorge Jesus. Although the Australian coach has already started implementing his ideas during the training camp in Portugal, Ronaldo has yet to report back after being granted an extended break following international duty.

Al-Nassr opened its preseason schedule with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Benfica B in Lisbon, but the result was far from ideal. The Saudi side took an early lead through Abdulmalik Al-Jaber before conceding twice to suffer a 2-1 defeat in Ange Postecoglou’s first match in charge.

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The match followed an unusual format of two 30-minute halves, allowing both coaching staffs to carefully manage workloads during the opening stages of preseason. Despite the disappointing outcome, the coaching staff viewed the fixture as an important opportunity to assess players and begin building fitness ahead of the new season.

Following the defeat, reports indicated that Postecoglou immediately ordered an additional training session, underlining his determination to quickly raise standards before competitive football returns.

Why Ronaldo has not returned yet

The biggest talking point surrounding Al-Nassr’s preseason has been Ronaldo’s absence. Rather than joining the squad immediately after the end of the World Cup, the 41-year-old has remained on vacation while continuing his recovery from a demanding international campaign with Portugal.

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Portugal’s World Cup journey ended in the Round of 16 after a defeat to Spain, bringing another disappointing conclusion to Ronaldo’s pursuit of football’s biggest prize. Instead of rushing their star player back into action, Al-Nassr’s management and coaching staff have opted for a cautious approach, allowing him additional recovery time before beginning preparations for another long campaign.

According to the latest reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to rejoin Al-Nassr training next week, starting July 27, where he will begin a specialized conditioning program designed to prepare him for the physical demands of the new season. The club believes the extra rest will leave its captain fresher for the months ahead.

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