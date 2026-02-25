Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

How to watch Al Najma vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Najma vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Najma vs Al Nassr
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Wednesday, February 25, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

It’s another high-stakes night in the Saudi Pro League as Al Nassr look to protect their grip on first place. Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad surged to the top after a dominant 4-0 win over Al Hazem, helped by Al Hilal dropping points against Al Ittihad.

But the margin is slim, especially after Al Ahli stayed within reach by beating Damac. Next up is last-place Al Najma, desperate to spark a turnaround with just eight points. With the title race tightening, don’t miss this crucial showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Najma vs Al Nassr and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Najma vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Najma vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

A crucial Saudi Pro League clash is set to unfold as Al-Najma prepares to welcome Al-Nassr in a match that could shape both ends of the table. With the hosts fighting for survival and the visitors pushing for the title, all eyes will be on the star-studded lineup expected to travel for this fixture. Among […]

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr future decided following Saudi Pro League and PIF dispute

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr future decided following Saudi Pro League and PIF dispute

Frustration, public criticism, and even a brief boycott of matches fueled rumors that the Portuguese icon could be preparing another dramatic career twist.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr equals clubs’ defensive record in Saudi Pro League after 4-0 win

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr equals clubs’ defensive record in Saudi Pro League after 4-0 win

After their last crushing 4-0 win, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr made history by equaling a club's defensive record in the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool on alert as Wirtz’s agent drops bombshell on Real Madrid move: ‘My wish remains that Florian will play there’

Liverpool on alert as Wirtz’s agent drops bombshell on Real Madrid move: ‘My wish remains that Florian will play there’

Betting on the future, Liverpool decided to back Florian Wirtz as one of their most important cornerstones, paying a multimillion transfer fee. However, the player’s agent has made surprising statements that bring him closer to Real Madrid in the future.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo