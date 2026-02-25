Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Najma vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

A crucial Saudi Pro League clash is set to unfold as Al-Najma prepares to welcome Al-Nassr in a match that could shape both ends of the table. With the hosts fighting for survival and the visitors pushing for the title, all eyes will be on the star-studded lineup expected to travel for this fixture. Among the names generating the most intrigue is Cristiano Ronaldo, whose availability and role remain a major talking point ahead of kickoff.

The meeting between Al-Najma and Al-Nassr represents a dramatic contrast in fortunes. Al-Najma sits at the bottom of the Saudi Pro League with just eight points from 22 matches, while Al-Nassr is among the title contenders with more than 50 points and a strong winning streak.

The newly promoted side has endured a difficult campaign, struggling to adapt to top-flight action. With just one win, five draws, and 16 defeats, its survival hopes are fading fast. Defensive frailties have plagued them all season, conceding more than 40 goals and struggling to find tactical stability under head coach Nestor El Maestro.

In contrast, Al-Nassr has been one of the dominant forces in the league, winning the majority of its matches and conceding very few goals. Under Jorge Jesus, the team has developed into a disciplined, possession-based unit capable of overwhelming opponents both offensively and defensively.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

The biggest question surrounding this match has been whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play and how he will be used. The answer lies in the projected lineups, which suggest the Portuguese icon will lead the attack once again.

Cristiano Ronaldo is projected to start alongside Joao Felix in attack, supported by wide players Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman. This setup underlines Al-Nassr’s attacking ambition and highlights Ronaldo’s continued importance at 41 years old.

The veteran forward has been in remarkable scoring form, with 20 league goals this season, trailing Julian Quinones (21) and Ivan Toney (23) in the Golden Boot race. His recent brace in the previous match against Al-Hazem further confirmed that age has not diminished his finishing instincts.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix in win over Al-Kholood

Al-Najma vs. Al-Nassr: Projected lineups

Al-Najma projected XI: Braga; Al-Hawsawi, Al-Haleel, Samir, Al-Subaie; Boutobba, Emad, Guga, Tijanic; Lazaro, Al-Dubais.

Al-Nassr projected XI: Bento; Yahya, Al-Amri, Simakan, Al-Ghanam; Mane, Brozovic, Angelo Gabriel, Coman; Joao Felix, Ronaldo.