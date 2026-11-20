Al Ahli host Al Nassr on Friday, November 20 in the Saudi Pro League coming off a rough result. They were beaten 1-6 by Al Shabab on October 30, a heavy defeat that followed a 4-1 win over Al Khaleej and a 3-2 win against Al-Fayha. The Shabab loss snapped a two-game winning run and leaves Al Ahli needing a response in front of their home fans. This matchup gives them a chance to show that the defeat was an outlier rather than a trend.
Al Nassr arrive in good form, having won their last three matches. They beat Al Kholood 5-3 on October 29, following a 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly on October 23 and a 1-0 result against Neom SC on October 20. That run has them scoring freely and picking up results in bunches, and they will look to carry that momentum into Friday’s game. A win would extend their current streak to four straight victories across all competitions.
Al Ahli vs Al Nassr: last 10 meetings
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Al Nassr vs. Al Ahli
2-0
April 29, 2026
Saudi League
Al Ahli vs. Al Nassr
3-2
January 2, 2026
Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al Ahli
2-2
August 23, 2025
Super Cup
Al Ahli vs. Al Nassr
2-3
February 13, 2025
Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al Ahli
1-1
September 13, 2024
Saudi League
Al Ahli vs. Al Nassr
0-1
March 15, 2024
Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al Ahli
4-3
September 22, 2023
Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al Ahli
1-1
May 28, 2022
Saudi League
Al Ahli vs. Al Nassr
1-2
November 26, 2021
Saudi League
Al Ahli vs. Al Nassr
1-2
March 11, 2021
Saudi League
2026-27 Saudi Pro League standings before Matchday 9
#
Team
P
GD
Pts
1
Al Hilal
11
+23
30
2
Al Qadsiah
12
+20
28
3
Al Nassr
11
+17
28
4
Al Ittihad
11
+10
24
5
Neom SC
12
+8
22
6
Al Ahli
11
+9
21
7
Al-Ettifaq
12
+1
19
8
Diriyah
12
-3
15
9
Al Khaleej
12
-5
15
10
Al Shabab
11
+5
14
11
Al Kholood
11
-9
12
12
Al Riyadh
11
-14
12
13
Al-Fayha
12
-4
11
14
Al Hazem
12
-6
10
15
Al-Faisaly
12
-11
10
16
Al Fateh FC
12
-15
6
17
Al-Taawoun
12
-14
5
18
Abha
11
-12
3
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All upcoming 2026-27 Saudi Pro League games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Al Ahli vs. Al Nassr
Friday, November 20, 2026
12:30 PM
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
Al Ahli will face Al Nassr on Friday, November 20, for the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League.
Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus will carry the Al Ahli vs Al Nassr game in the United States.
Al Nassr lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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