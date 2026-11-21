Chelsea ‘s home record this season has swung wildly, and this matchup against Leeds offers a chance to find some consistency at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea come into this one off a 0-1 loss to Sunderland on November 8, which followed a 2-0 win over Man U on October 31 and a 0-2 defeat to Tottenham on October 24. The results have been uneven, with a solid win sandwiched between two losses against sides at opposite ends of the table. Three points here would steady a Chelsea side that cannot afford another slip at home.

Leeds arrive on the back of a 1-0 win over Tottenham last Saturday, November 7, a result that followed a 0-2 loss to Bournemouth on October 31 and a 0-0 draw with Sunderland on October 25. The win over Tottenham snapped a run of one goal scored across their previous two outings and gave Daniel Farke’s side a much-needed lift. A positive result at Stamford Bridge would mark real progress for a Leeds team still finding their footing back in the top flight.

Chelsea projected lineup

Xabi Alonso sets Chelsea up in a 3-4-3, with Emiliano Martínez behind a back three of Josh-Ko Acheampong, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill. Marco Palestra and Pep Chavarría provide width alongside Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia in the middle, while Pedro Neto, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer form the front line. The absences of João Pedro, Maxence Lacroix, Jorrel Hato, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Reece James strip Chelsea of attacking and defensive depth, leaving Palmer and Neto to carry much of the creative burden up front.

Chelsea projected starting XI (3-4-3): Emiliano Martínez, Josh-Ko Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Marco Palestra, Moisés Caicedo, Roméo Lavia, Pep Chavarría, Pedro Neto, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer. Coach: Xabi Alonso.

Leeds projected lineup

Daniel Farke lines Leeds up in a 3-4-2-1, with James Trafford in goal behind Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemović and James Justin. Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson push on from wing-back positions either side of Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, with Harry Wilson and Noah Okafor playing just behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The only listed absence is Mateo Joseph, which allows Farke to keep his preferred front three intact as Leeds look to build on their win over Tottenham.

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Leeds projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): James Trafford, James Justin, Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemović, Jayden Bogle, Harry Wilson, Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Noah Okafor, Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Coach: Daniel Farke.