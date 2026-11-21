Tottenham host Ipswich Town in a Premier League fixture where both sides are looking to arrest recent slides in form.

Tottenham have mixed results lately. They beat Chelsea 2-0 on October 24 and followed that with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on October 31, but they then lost 0-1 to Leeds on November 7. A win here would put that defeat behind them and restore momentum at home.

Ipswich Town arrive on the back of three straight winless results. They drew 1-1 at Nottingham on October 23 and 2-2 with Hull on October 31, then lost 1-2 to Bournemouth on November 8. They need a positive result to stop the bleeding and ease the pressure building on the group.

Tottenham projected lineup

Roberto De Zerbi sets Tottenham up in a 4-2-3-1, with Antonín Kinský behind a back four of Pedro Porro, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven and Andy Robertson. Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes sit as the double pivot, screening for an attacking line of Archie Gray, Mohammed Kudus and Omar Marmoush behind lone striker Dominic Solanke. The team is missing a significant number of attacking options, with Savinho, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons and Richarlison all out, while Lucas Bergvall is absent in midfield and Tosin Adarabioyo is unavailable at the back. That depletion puts extra weight on Kudus, Marmoush and Solanke to create and finish chances.

Tottenham projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Antonín Kinský, Pedro Porro, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Andy Robertson, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Archie Gray, Mohammed Kudus, Dominic Solanke, Omar Marmoush. Coach: Roberto De Zerbi.

Ipswich Town projected lineup

Gary O’Neill lines Ipswich Town up in a matching 4-2-3-1, with Christian Walton in goal behind Abdoul Ouattara, Dara O’Shea, Issa Diop and Leif Davis. Florentino Luís and Exequiel Palacios anchor midfield, supporting an attacking trio of Julio Enciso, Daizen Maeda and Jaden Philogene behind striker Emersonn. The team is close to full strength, with only Jack Taylor ruled out. That continuity should allow O’Neill to keep his structure settled as they look to find the cohesion that has been missing in recent draws.

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Ipswich Town projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Christian Walton, Abdoul Ouattara, Dara O’Shea, Issa Diop, Leif Davis, Florentino Luís, Julio Enciso, Exequiel Palacios, Daizen Maeda, Emersonn, Jaden Philogene. Coach: Gary O’Neill.