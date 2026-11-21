Real Madrid host Celta Vigo at a stage of the season where both teams are judging themselves against very different standards, one chasing continued dominance and the other simply trying to stop the bleeding.

Real Madrid come into this one on a run of three straight wins, beating Valencia 3-0 on November 7, Santander 3-0 on November 1 and Barcelona 2-1 on October 25. That stretch has given Mourinho’s side control at the top of the table and a clear sense of rhythm heading into this match. Another result here would extend that momentum and keep the pressure on any rivals chasing them.

Celta Vigo arrive in much rougher form, having drawn 0-0 with Levante on November 8 after a 0-3 loss to Vallecano on October 31 and a goalless draw with Betis on October 25. Three games without a win, and only one goal scored across that span, leaves Giráldez’s team searching for answers on the road. A positive result at the Bernabéu would be a significant turning point in an otherwise difficult run.

Real Madrid projected lineup

Mourinho sets up in a 4-2-3-1 with Courtois behind a back four of Valverde, Konaté, Huijsen and Cucurella. Tchouaméni and Bellingham sit in central midfield, with Güler, Diomande and Vinícius Júnior supporting Mbappé up front. The absence of Rodrygo removes an attacking option from the wide areas, while Asencio is also out of the centre-back picture, leaving Konaté and Huijsen as the pairing in front of Courtois.

Real Madrid projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior. Coach: José Mourinho.

Celta Vigo projected lineup

Giráldez goes with a 3-4-3 built around a back three of Rodríguez, Lago and Alonso, protected by Radu in goal. Rueda and Carreira provide width in the four-man midfield alongside Moriba and Febas, while Durán, Jutglà and Hugo Álvarez form the front three looking to catch Real Madrid on the counter. The absentee list is long, with Iglesias, Román, Sobral, López, Cuenca, Kibet, Silva, Capdevila and Ribes all out, a run of unavailability that strips Celta Vigo of squad depth across multiple positions.

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Celta Vigo projected starting XI (3-4-3): Ionuț Radu, Javi Rodríguez, Yoel Lago, Marcos Alonso, Javi Rueda, Ilaix Moriba, Aleix Febas, Sergio Carreira, Pablo Durán, Ferran Jutglà, Hugo Álvarez. Coach: Claudio Giráldez.