Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Columbus on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Miami vs Columbus WHAT MLS WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM Apple TV

Match Overview

Inter Miami host Columbus on Saturday, November 21 in the 2026 MLS season after a run of results that has mixed goals with inconsistency. On November 7 they drew 3-3 with Charlotte FC, following a 2-1 win over New England on November 2 and a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on October 28. The common thread is goals at both ends, with Inter Miami scoring in all three games but failing to keep a clean sheet in any of them. They will want to tighten up defensively against a Columbus side that has been scoring freely of late.

Columbus arrive in good form, having won their last three games on the road and at home. They beat Chicago Fire 4-3 on November 7, following wins of 3-0 over DC on October 31 and 2-0 over FC Dallas on October 29. That stretch shows a team capable of grinding out low-scoring wins and also trading goals in a shootout. Columbus will see this trip to Miami as a chance to carry that momentum into the final stretch of the season.

Inter Miami vs Columbus: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Columbus vs. Inter Miami 2-1 September 27, 2026 MLS Inter Miami vs. Columbus 2-2 August 2, 2026 MLS Inter Miami vs. Columbus 5-1 May 31, 2025 MLS Columbus vs. Inter Miami 0-1 April 19, 2025 MLS Columbus vs. Inter Miami 2-3 October 2, 2024 MLS Columbus vs. Inter Miami 3-2 August 13, 2024 Leagues Cup Inter Miami vs. Columbus 2-1 June 19, 2024 MLS Inter Miami vs. Columbus 2-2 July 4, 2023 MLS Columbus vs. Inter Miami 1-2 April 29, 2023 MLS Inter Miami vs. Columbus 2-1 September 14, 2022 MLS

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2026 MLS season standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Columbus 9 +14 24 2 Nashville 9 +17 23 3 Sounders FC 12 +3 19 4 Whitecaps 10 +10 18 5 Union 9 +7 17 6 Real Salt Lake 11 +3 17 7 FC Cincinnati 11 +1 17 8 Chicago Fire 10 +0 16 9 Inter Miami 9 +6 15 10 Minnesota United 9 +4 15 11 FC Dallas 9 +4 15 12 New England 9 -2 15 13 Charlotte FC 9 +6 14 14 LA Galaxy 8 +2 14 15 Timbers 9 +1 14 16 STL FC 9 +4 13 17 Red Bulls 9 +1 12 18 Orlando City 10 -5 12 19 San Jose 9 -2 11 20 NYCFC 9 -2 10 21 Atlanta United 9 -3 10 22 Toronto FC 9 -7 10 23 Rapids 9 -4 8 24 Houston Dynamo 9 -4 8 25 San Diego FC 9 -6 8 26 Sporting KC 10 -8 8 27 LAFC 8 -2 7 28 Austin 9 -11 5 29 CF Montreal 9 -12 5 30 D.C. United 10 -15 4

All upcoming 2026 MLS season games

Game Day Time (ET) Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati Thursday, November 19, 2026 7:30 PM Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake Thursday, November 19, 2026 10:00 PM New England vs. Union Saturday, November 21, 2026 2:00 PM FC Dallas vs. Timbers Saturday, November 21, 2026 4:00 PM Inter Miami vs. Columbus Saturday, November 21, 2026 6:00 PM Nashville vs. FC Cincinnati Sunday, November 22, 2026 4:00 PM Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC Sunday, November 22, 2026 6:30 PM

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Columbus, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

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SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Inter Miami will face Columbus on Saturday, November 21, for the 2026 MLS season.

Apple TV will carry the Inter Miami vs Columbus game in the United States.

Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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