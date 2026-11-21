|WHO
|Inter Miami vs Columbus
|WHAT
|MLS
|WHEN
|6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|Apple TV
Match Overview
Inter Miami vs Columbus: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Columbus vs. Inter Miami
|2-1
|September 27, 2026
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Columbus
|2-2
|August 2, 2026
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Columbus
|5-1
|May 31, 2025
|MLS
|Columbus vs. Inter Miami
|0-1
|April 19, 2025
|MLS
|Columbus vs. Inter Miami
|2-3
|October 2, 2024
|MLS
|Columbus vs. Inter Miami
|3-2
|August 13, 2024
|Leagues Cup
|Inter Miami vs. Columbus
|2-1
|June 19, 2024
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Columbus
|2-2
|July 4, 2023
|MLS
|Columbus vs. Inter Miami
|1-2
|April 29, 2023
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Columbus
|2-1
|September 14, 2022
|MLS
2026 MLS season standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Columbus
|9
|+14
|24
|2
|Nashville
|9
|+17
|23
|3
|Sounders FC
|12
|+3
|19
|4
|Whitecaps
|10
|+10
|18
|5
|Union
|9
|+7
|17
|6
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|+3
|17
|7
|FC Cincinnati
|11
|+1
|17
|8
|Chicago Fire
|10
|+0
|16
|9
|Inter Miami
|9
|+6
|15
|10
|Minnesota United
|9
|+4
|15
|11
|FC Dallas
|9
|+4
|15
|12
|New England
|9
|-2
|15
|13
|Charlotte FC
|9
|+6
|14
|14
|LA Galaxy
|8
|+2
|14
|15
|Timbers
|9
|+1
|14
|16
|STL FC
|9
|+4
|13
|17
|Red Bulls
|9
|+1
|12
|18
|Orlando City
|10
|-5
|12
|19
|San Jose
|9
|-2
|11
|20
|NYCFC
|9
|-2
|10
|21
|Atlanta United
|9
|-3
|10
|22
|Toronto FC
|9
|-7
|10
|23
|Rapids
|9
|-4
|8
|24
|Houston Dynamo
|9
|-4
|8
|25
|San Diego FC
|9
|-6
|8
|26
|Sporting KC
|10
|-8
|8
|27
|LAFC
|8
|-2
|7
|28
|Austin
|9
|-11
|5
|29
|CF Montreal
|9
|-12
|5
|30
|D.C. United
|10
|-15
|4
All upcoming 2026 MLS season games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati
|Thursday, November 19, 2026
|7:30 PM
|Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake
|Thursday, November 19, 2026
|10:00 PM
|New England vs. Union
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|2:00 PM
|FC Dallas vs. Timbers
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Inter Miami vs. Columbus
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|6:00 PM
|Nashville vs. FC Cincinnati
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|6:30 PM
Details on how to watch
Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Columbus, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Inter Miami will face Columbus on Saturday, November 21, for the 2026 MLS season.
- Apple TV will carry the Inter Miami vs Columbus game in the United States.
- Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.