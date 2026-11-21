Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo WHAT LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026 WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo on Saturday, November 21 in LaLiga action. Madrid come into this one on a strong run, beating Valencia 3-0 on November 7, edging AEK Athens 3-2 on November 4, and handling Santander 3-0 on November 1. Three straight wins with solid goal output have Madrid rolling into this matchday with momentum on their side.

Celta Vigo arrive off a mixed stretch of results. They thrashed Salamanca UDS 5-0 on November 13, but that followed a scoreless draw with Levante on November 8 and a 1-2 loss to R. Union SG on November 5. The Salamanca result showed their attack can click, and they will need that form to hold up against a Madrid side playing with confidence.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid 1-2 March 6, 2026 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo 0-2 December 7, 2025 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo 3-2 May 4, 2025 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo 5-2 January 16, 2025 Copa del Rey Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid 1-2 October 19, 2024 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo 4-0 March 10, 2024 Primera División Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid 0-1 August 25, 2023 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo 2-0 April 22, 2023 Primera División Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid 1-4 August 20, 2022 Primera División Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid 1-2 April 2, 2022 Primera División

2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 13

# Team P GD Pts 1 Barcelona 12 +35 33 2 Real Madrid 12 +21 30 3 Atletico Madrid 12 +13 28 4 Real Betis 12 +5 26 5 Real Sociedad 12 +1 22 6 Sevilla 12 -2 18 7 Athletic Club 12 +3 16 8 Villarreal 12 +2 15 9 Deportivo 12 +1 15 10 Espanyol 13 +0 15 11 Santander 12 -13 14 12 Celta Vigo 12 +0 13 13 Alaves 12 -2 13 14 Rayo Vallecano 11 -6 12 15 Getafe 12 -10 12 16 Osasuna 12 -11 12 17 Levante 12 -5 11 18 Elche 12 -6 10 19 Valencia 12 -12 9 20 Malaga 12 -14 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games

Game Day Time (ET) Athletic Club vs. Espanyol Friday, November 20, 2026 3:00 PM Alaves vs. Deportivo Saturday, November 21, 2026 8:00 AM Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:15 AM Sevilla vs. Real Betis Saturday, November 21, 2026 12:30 PM Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo Saturday, November 21, 2026 3:00 PM Barcelona vs. Villarreal Sunday, November 22, 2026 8:00 AM Santander vs. Real Sociedad Sunday, November 22, 2026 10:15 AM Osasuna vs. Malaga Sunday, November 22, 2026 12:30 PM Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid Sunday, November 22, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With ESPN+, you can watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.

Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary