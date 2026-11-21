Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nice vs PSG on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Nice vs PSG WHAT Ligue 1 WHEN 11:15am ET / 8:15am PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026 WHERE Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Nice host PSG on Saturday, November 21 in Ligue 1 off the back of a strong run of form. They beat Angers 2-0 on November 8, followed a 5-2 demolition of Rennes on October 30, and a 2-1 win over Brest on October 23. Three straight wins have them playing with confidence heading into this matchup. A result against PSG would further cement their status as one of the league’s in-form sides.

PSG arrive in Nice having won their last three matches as well, including a 1-0 victory over Troyes on November 7. Before that, they put up six goals in a 6-0 rout of Villarreal on November 3 and followed a 5-1 win over Le Havre on October 30. The Parisians have been scoring freely and show no signs of slowing down. This trip to Nice is another chance for PSG to extend their dominant stretch of results.

Nice vs PSG: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Nice vs. PSG 0-4 March 21, 2026 Ligue 1 PSG vs. Nice 1-0 November 1, 2025 Ligue 1 PSG vs. Nice 1-3 April 25, 2025 Ligue 1 Nice vs. PSG 1-1 October 6, 2024 Ligue 1 Nice vs. PSG 1-2 May 15, 2024 Ligue 1 PSG vs. Nice 3-1 March 13, 2024 Coupe de France PSG vs. Nice 2-3 September 15, 2023 Ligue 1 Nice vs. PSG 0-2 April 8, 2023 Ligue 1 PSG vs. Nice 2-1 October 1, 2022 Ligue 1 Nice vs. PSG 1-0 March 5, 2022 Ligue 1

2026-27 Ligue 1 standings before Matchday 11

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 10 +12 23 2 Lille 10 +7 21 3 Paris FC 10 +7 20 4 Marseille 10 +8 18 5 Lyon 10 +6 17 6 Nice 10 +3 17 7 Monaco 10 +2 16 8 Rennes 10 +0 16 9 Brest 10 +6 15 10 Lorient 10 +1 15 11 Lens 10 +2 13 12 Toulouse 10 +1 13 13 Troyes 11 -8 11 14 Strasbourg 10 -4 10 15 Auxerre 10 -11 10 16 Le Mans 10 -7 8 17 Angers 10 -10 8 18 Le Havre 11 -15 2

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All upcoming 2026-27 Ligue 1 games

Game Day Time (ET) Troyes vs. Le Havre Friday, November 20, 2026 2:45 PM Nice vs. PSG Saturday, November 21, 2026 11:15 AM Strasbourg vs. Brest Saturday, November 21, 2026 2:45 PM Monaco vs. Auxerre Saturday, November 21, 2026 2:45 PM Lille vs. Lyon Saturday, November 21, 2026 2:45 PM Lens vs. Toulouse Saturday, November 21, 2026 2:45 PM Paris FC vs. Angers Sunday, November 22, 2026 9:00 AM Lorient vs. Rennes Sunday, November 22, 2026 11:15 AM Marseille vs. Le Mans Sunday, November 22, 2026 2:45 PM

More details on how to watch With fuboTV, you can watch Nice vs PSG and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Ligue 1 games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Nice will face PSG on Saturday, November 21, for the 2026-27 Ligue 1.

Fubo, beIN SPORTS will carry the Nice vs PSG game in the United States.

PSG lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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