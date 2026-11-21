|WHO
|Nice vs PSG
|WHAT
|Ligue 1
|WHEN
|11:15am ET / 8:15am PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Nice vs PSG: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Nice vs. PSG
|0-4
|March 21, 2026
|Ligue 1
|PSG vs. Nice
|1-0
|November 1, 2025
|Ligue 1
|PSG vs. Nice
|1-3
|April 25, 2025
|Ligue 1
|Nice vs. PSG
|1-1
|October 6, 2024
|Ligue 1
|Nice vs. PSG
|1-2
|May 15, 2024
|Ligue 1
|PSG vs. Nice
|3-1
|March 13, 2024
|Coupe de France
|PSG vs. Nice
|2-3
|September 15, 2023
|Ligue 1
|Nice vs. PSG
|0-2
|April 8, 2023
|Ligue 1
|PSG vs. Nice
|2-1
|October 1, 2022
|Ligue 1
|Nice vs. PSG
|1-0
|March 5, 2022
|Ligue 1
2026-27 Ligue 1 standings before Matchday 11
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|10
|+12
|23
|2
|Lille
|10
|+7
|21
|3
|Paris FC
|10
|+7
|20
|4
|Marseille
|10
|+8
|18
|5
|Lyon
|10
|+6
|17
|6
|Nice
|10
|+3
|17
|7
|Monaco
|10
|+2
|16
|8
|Rennes
|10
|+0
|16
|9
|Brest
|10
|+6
|15
|10
|Lorient
|10
|+1
|15
|11
|Lens
|10
|+2
|13
|12
|Toulouse
|10
|+1
|13
|13
|Troyes
|11
|-8
|11
|14
|Strasbourg
|10
|-4
|10
|15
|Auxerre
|10
|-11
|10
|16
|Le Mans
|10
|-7
|8
|17
|Angers
|10
|-10
|8
|18
|Le Havre
|11
|-15
|2
All upcoming 2026-27 Ligue 1 games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Troyes vs. Le Havre
|Friday, November 20, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Nice vs. PSG
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|11:15 AM
|Strasbourg vs. Brest
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Monaco vs. Auxerre
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Lille vs. Lyon
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Lens vs. Toulouse
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Paris FC vs. Angers
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Lorient vs. Rennes
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|11:15 AM
|Marseille vs. Le Mans
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|2:45 PM
More details on how to watch
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Summary
- Nice will face PSG on Saturday, November 21, for the 2026-27 Ligue 1.
- Fubo, beIN SPORTS will carry the Nice vs PSG game in the United States.
- PSG lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.