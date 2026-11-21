Newcastle host Arsenal at St James’ Park with the visitors looking to keep pace at the top of the table and the home side trying to find more consistency in front of their own fans.

Newcastle come into this one off a 1-1 draw with Fulham last Saturday, a result that followed a 0-1 loss to Everton on November 2. Before that they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on October 25, so the form has been mixed over the last three outings. A win here would steady things after back-to-back games without a victory.

Arsenal arrive on the back of three straight wins, starting with a 2-0 victory over Everton on October 24, then a 1-0 win at Liverpool on November 1, and most recently a 1-0 defeat of Hull on November 7. That run has them playing with real momentum heading into the trip to Newcastle. Another win would extend their unbeaten streak and keep the pressure on the teams above them.

Newcastle projected lineup

Jaissle sets Newcastle up in a 4-2-3-1, with Lewis Hall and Amar Dedić providing width from full back while Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn anchor the center of defense. Lewis Miley and Joe Willock sit as the double pivot, giving the team some control in midfield, and Nico González operates just behind William Osula as the central attacking midfielder. Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes flank the attack, offering pace on both sides. Newcastle are without Joelinton and Ewen Jaouen, both ruled out, which thins their options through the middle of the park.

Newcastle projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Lukáš Horníček, Amar Dedić, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley, Joe Willock, Nico González, Jacob Murphy, William Osula, Harvey Barnes. Coach: Matthias Jaissle.

Arsenal projected lineup

Arteta also lines Arsenal up in a 4-2-3-1, with David Raya behind a back four of Jurriën Timber, Gabriel Magalhães, Ezri Konsa and Riccardo Calafiori. Declan Rice and Bruno Guimarães form the midfield pairing, screening the defense and supplying the attack. Martín Odegaard plays as the number 10 behind Kai Havertz, with Noni Madueke and Christos Tzolis providing width in the final third. Arsenal are missing Bukayo Saka, Louie Copley and Max Dowman, all ruled out, which removes some attacking depth from Arteta’s bench options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): David Raya, Jurriën Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Martín Odegaard, Bruno Guimarães, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis. Coach: Mikel Arteta.